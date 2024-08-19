The CardioScience Department at Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Dammam made significant achievements in advanced cardiac procedures. The department successfully completed a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) since the launch of the service at the beginning of 2024.

Additionally, the successful completion of the Ampella-guided high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a testament to the department’s capabilities. The department successfully performed cryoablations for atrial fibrillation since initiating the service. These milestones have been achieved under the expert leadership of Dr. Mohamed Shahtout, Dr. Hamed Al Ghamdi, and Dr. Rami Abu Raad, whose guidance has been pivotal in driving these advancements.

Dr. Mohamed Shahtout, Dr. Hamed Al Ghamdi, and Dr. Rami Abu Raad remarked: “These accomplishments not only reflect our commitment to advancing cardiac care but also mirror our ethos of ‘Caring Like Family,’ as we strive to deliver the highest standard of care with compassion and dedication,” “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated and highly professional cardiology team for their exceptional efforts and unwavering commitment. We express our profound appreciation to the higher administration for their immense support, and to all hospital departments — both medical and administrative — whose outstanding cooperation has been instrumental in achieving these exceptional milestones.”

These achievements underscore the department’s commitment to advancing cardiac care and improving patient outcomes through innovative treatments and collaborative excellence.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com