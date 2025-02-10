KSA - Saudi German Hospital – Hai Aljamea (HAJ) has been awarded the renowned HIMSS Stage 6 certification, a globally recognised accreditation for excellence in digital healthcare transformation. This achievement demonstrates the hospital’s dedication to integrating cutting-edge healthcare technologies to improve patient care, safety, and operational efficiency.

The HIMSS Stage 6 certification is part of the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM), which assesses healthcare organizations based on their effective use of electronic medical records (EMRs) to enhance clinical workflows and patient outcomes. By obtaining this accreditation, SGH-HAJ secured a leading position in digital healthcare, further reinforcing its brand credibility and trust within the industry.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, stated: “Our commitment to continuous innovation in healthcare services is demonstrated by our achievement of HIMSS Stage 6 certification. This milestone reflects our dedication to implementing innovative solutions that ensure patient safety, enhance workflows, and elevate the overall standard of care, further solidifying SGH-HAJ’s position as a leader in digital healthcare."

The establishment of SGH-HAJ followed modern medical technology and international standards, ensuring high-quality patient care. This milestone marks a new chapter in Saudi German Health's legacy of over thirty years of success in the healthcare industry.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com