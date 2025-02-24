Saudi German Health (SGH) proudly participated as the Diamond Sponsor and Exclusive Medical Partner of the first Saudi Padel Ranking Tournament of 2025, hosted by the Padel Social Club in Jeddah from February 20 to 22. This sponsorship reinforces SGH’s core belief that health is not just about medical care, but about a caring, family-oriented approach to well-being, particularly for the younger generation.

In line with this commitment, SGH ensured the safety of all participants throughout the event, providing expert ambulance services and a dedicated medical team. The group also took the opportunity to raise awareness about sports injuries, such as tennis elbow, offering preventive advice through their esteemed Orthopaedic Department.

Makarem Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, shared, “At SGH, we treat everyone like family. Our participation in this tournament reflects our deep commitment to a healthier lifestyle for our community. We’re not just about healthcare – we’re here to support and inspire our people, especially the youth, to live active, fulfilling lives. Padel is growing rapidly in Saudi Arabia, and we are proud to be part of this movement.”

SGH’s sponsorship highlights its dedication to not only promoting health but also strengthening community bonds through sports. By supporting the Padel Social Club Tournament, SGH continues to inspire a more vibrant, active Saudi Arabia.

