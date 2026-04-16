KSA: Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the region has been named in TIME and Statista’s inaugural Arabia’s Growth Leaders 2026 ranking, recognising the region’s fastest-growing publicly listed companies.

SGH was selected based on its scale of operations and financial performance metrics, placing it among the top 250 listed companies in the GCC. The ranking is based on independently verified public data.

The recognition follows a period of sustained expansion for SGH, and continued investment in advanced medical capabilities, digital innovation, and integrated care delivery across its regional network.

“Being recognised by TIME and Statista reflects the strength of our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centred care,” said Dr Nezar Bahabri, Group CEO, SGH “As healthcare systems across the region continue to evolve, we remain focused on strengthening clinical outcomes, expanding access to care, and investing in innovation.”

As one of the few healthcare companies featured, SGH continues to play a growing role in advancing healthcare delivery across the region. With nearly four decades of experience, SGH operates an extensive network of hospitals and medical facilities, all united by one enduring ethos: caring like a family. It is this commitment, to every patient, every community, and every life we touch, that has defined SGH's journey and continues to drive its mission across the region.

About Saudi German Health (SGH)

Saudi German Health (SGH) is one of the leading private healthcare groups across the Middle East and North Africa. SGH operates an integrated ecosystem of hospitals, clinics, specialty centres, pharmacies, and a dedicated medical education arm, the Saudi German Academy. Each year, SGH's network of over 9,000 healthcare professionals serves more than 2.5 million patients, delivering comprehensive medical services across more than 44 specialties and subspecialties across six countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Yemen, Morocco, and Pakistan.

A member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, SGH upholds international standards of clinical excellence and delivers on its "Caring like Family" promise, treating every patient with compassion, warmth, and the highest standards of care. SGH is focused on transforming its healthcare footprint into an integrated, high-performance health system, elevating clinical capabilities, investing in advanced technology, and placing patients at the center of everything it does. Founded in 1988 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, SGH brings nearly four decades of experience to the region's healthcare sector.

Media Contact: Saudigermanhealth@four.agency.com