Bengkulu, Indonesia — The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) participated today in the inauguration of the Bengkulu University Hospital Development Project, financed through a concessional development loan of USD 22 million. The project reflects nearly 49 years of cooperation between the SFD and the Republic of Indonesia, highlighting a shared commitment to sustainable growth and human-centered development.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Rector of the University of Bengkulu, Dr. Retno Agustina Ekaputri, S.E., M.Sc., and the Vice-Governor of Bengkulu Province, Ir. H. Mian, along with senior officials from both countries, university representatives, and members of the local community.

On this occasion, Mr. Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, said: “This hospital is a milestone in strengthening healthcare services for the people of Bengkulu and beyond. It reflects almost five decades of close cooperation and active partnership between the Saudi Fund for Development and the Republic of Indonesia, and contributes to our shared ambition of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. At the Fund, we are dedicated to placing people at the heart of development and to supporting a future that is both prosperous and sustainable.”

Serving as both a medical facility and a teaching and research hospital for Bengkulu University, the project will expand access to essential services, provide training opportunities for students and staff, and help strengthen the resilience of the local health system and surrounding communities..

Since 1976, SFD has provided more than USD 396 million in development loans for 12 projects in Indonesia, supporting healthcare, education, infrastructure, and other priority sectors. These efforts demonstrate the Fund’s role in advancing human-centered development impact, contributing to global development agendas, and showing the importance of long-term cooperation that responds to the priorities of beneficiary countries.