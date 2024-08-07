Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) will host a Gala Dinner on September 01, 2024, under the theme Celebrating 50 Years of Global Impact, commemorating five decades of driving sustainable global development and progress.

Since its establishment in 1974, the SFD has been the main international development arm of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting sustainable development initiatives across Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Eastern Europe. Through collaboration and partnership, the SFD's work reaches those most in need around the globe. The SFD is also committed to supporting the Least Developed Countries and Small Developing Island States, recognizing their unique challenges and vulnerabilities.

"For 50 years, the SFD has worked hand-in-hand with communities and partners to drive transformative development change. Our programs have touched nearly every aspect of society, from building essential social infrastructures like roads, hospitals, and schools to empowering communities through initiatives in education, healthcare, water and sanitation, renewable energy, agriculture, transportation and communication, industry and mining, and more," noted Mr. Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the SFD. "At this critical milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to spurring global collaboration and unity, building inclusive frameworks for social, economic, and human development, and fostering economic prosperity in developing countries worldwide."

The 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner will bring together global development partners and leaders, as well as government representatives, world experts, and academics, to celebrate the SFD and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's development legacy, as well as its future ambition to help build a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

