Riyadh – Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), part of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, has entered into a strategic agreement with TAWAL, a leading Saudi telecommunications and IT infrastructure company. The partnership signed during the LEAP Conference, a global platform for technology and innovation, aims to establish neutral digital infrastructure across all SEVEN entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement focuses on developing the internal and external infrastructure for SEVEN's 21 entertainment destinations across Saudi Arabia. This includes the design, management, operation, and maintenance of a neutral infrastructure compatible with all telecom operators. The infrastructure will feature indoor coverage systems (IBS), multi-band antenna distribution systems, and neutral communication towers at SEVEN destinations. Designed with flexibility and future scalability, the infrastructure will enhance the capabilities of 4G and 5G networks, support the Internet of Things (IoT), and enable advanced ICT services, contributing to an improved digital experience for visitors to SEVEN's destinations, offering seamless connectivity and enriched digital engagement.

The partnership was signed by Abdulrahman Al-Ali, Chief Information Technology Officer at SEVEN, and Eng. Mohammed Al-Haqbani, CEO of TAWAL, in the presence of senior executives from both organizations.

Abdulrahman Al-Ali, Chief Information Officer at SEVEN, said: "This partnership marks a significant step in advancing the digital infrastructure of our entertainment destinations, enabling exceptional and seamless experiences for our visitors. At SEVEN, we are committed to integrating advanced technology into our destinations, and the LEAP Conference provided the ideal platform to announce this partnership, which reflects our dedication to innovation and digital transformation within the entertainment sector.”

On his end, Eng. Mohammed Al-Hakbani, CEO of TAWAL, commented: "We are honored by the trust placed in us to contribute to this critical project, aimed at delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences that reflect the Kingdom's ambitions to lead in this field. Together with our partners at SEVEN, we will develop advanced digital infrastructure built on the highest standards of quality and reliability, ensuring an outstanding digital experience that enhances the visitor journey across SEVEN's entertainment destinations."

SEVEN aims to redefine the concept of entertainment in the Kingdom and enhance the entertainment experience for visitors by developing and operating 21 entertainment destinations in 14 cities around the Kingdom with investments of more than SAR 50 billion. These destinations will feature world-class, innovative, and unique experiences, alongside strategic global partnerships in the entertainment sector.

Meanwhile, TAWAL focuses on establishing and managing a participatory ICT infrastructure. The company has a huge portfolio of telecom towers, comprising more than 21,000 communication towers, and its operations extend to many countries in the Asian and European continents, adhering to the highest industry standards.

About Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN):

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), part of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, is mandated to invest in, develop, and operate entertainment destinations and create a sustainable entertainment sector that caters to the needs of everyone in Saudi Arabia, following the highest international standards. SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations that will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector. The upcoming projects are located in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Buraydah, and Tabuk.

About TAWAL

TAWAL is a leading Saudi telecommunications and IT infrastructure in the region. The company owns and operates more than 21,000 towers across Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, and Pakistan. TAWAL aims to contribute to digital transformation by providing innovative solutions and products in the field of telecommunications and IT infrastructure.