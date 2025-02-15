Saudi Coffee Company signs seven MoUs at the PIF Private Sector Forum 2025, reinforcing its role as an enable for Saudi Arabia’s coffee industry through strategic partnerships with the private sector.

RIYADH: The Saudi Coffee Company (SCC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the signing of seven strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) at the PIF Private Sector Forum 2025. These agreements reinforce SCC’s commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s coffee sector, fostering innovation, and strengthening private sector collaboration in alignment with PIF’s economic diversification objectives.

Speaking at the event, Khalid N. Abu Theeb, CEO of Saudi Coffee Company, said, “The PIF Private Sector Forum 2025 provides an invaluable platform for fostering collaboration with the private sector. These strategic MoUs mark a significant milestone in SCC’s mission to elevate Saudi coffee as a globally recognized premium product. By working closely with key stakeholders, we are ensuring a thriving and sustainable future for the Saudi coffee industry. Through these partnerships, we reaffirm SCC’s role as a key enabler in Saudi Arabia’s coffee ecosystem, ensuring shared success across the entire value chain through innovation, sustainability, and growth.”

SCC marked the event by signing agreements with several key stakeholders across the coffee value chain. By enabling greater private-sector participation, SCC is fostering an environment that enhances collaboration and mutual growth. These partnerships, which aim to scale up production, also enhance sustainability, and promote Saudi coffee internationally, include:

Innovation and Research:

MoU with Shahia Food Company (Dunkin'): The Saudi Coffee Company and Shahia Food Company have partnered to explore potential collaboration opportunities, with a strong focus on research, innovation, and product development. The agreement also includes specialized training programs through the SCC Academy, aimed at enhancing barista expertise and elevating coffee preparation standards across the industry.

MoU with Future Harvest: Recognizing the importance of technological advancement in coffee processing, SCC has signed an agreement with Future Harvest to explore freeze-drying technology. This collaboration will help enhance coffee preservation and maintain superior quality in processed beans.

MoU with Ma'aden: A key milestone was achieved through SCC’s agreement with Ma'aden, aimed at enhancing soil quality and developing specialized fertilizers tailored for coffee farming. The partnership will also involve knowledge-sharing initiatives, engagement with local suppliers, and collaboration on social responsibility projects supporting coffee-growing communities.

Supply and Distribution:

MoU with Alghanim Industries / Costa Coffee: SCC has entered a new collaboration

with Alghanim Industries and Costa Coffee to enhance coffee bean production through local sourcing from SCC’s new manufacturing facility. This agreement also includes product development initiatives, and a Free Zone partnership aimed at boosting international market access.

MoU with Aani & Dani: Saudi Coffee Company has signed an agreement with Aani & Dani to collaborate on product development and coffee bean supply. This partnership will drive innovation in coffee offerings, leveraging high-quality Saudi coffee to create premium products for consumers.

Infrastructure and Operations:

MoU with Initial Saudi Group: SCC has inked a deal with Initial Saudi Group to provide facilities management services, ensuring the seamless operation of SCC’s expanding infrastructure, including its coffee production and processing centers.

MoU with Lawazem: To bolster supply chain efficiencies, SCC has secured a partnership with Lawazem for product supply and distribution. This agreement will improve market accessibility and enhance the availability of Saudi coffee across key domestic and international markets.

-Ends-

About Saudi Coffee Company (SCC)

Saudi Coffee Company is a PIF-owned company tasked with re-energizing the Saudi coffee sector, from seed to cup, by empowering farmers, roasters, and café owners across Saudi Arabia. Its goal is to transform Saudi Arabia into one of the largest integrated coffee players in the world, securing a self-sufficient future for local industry while sharing Saudi Arabia’s culture with the world.