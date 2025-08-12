TT Club, the leading international insurer for the transport and logistics sectors, has entered into a strategic reinsurance partnership with The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), Saudi Arabia’s foremost insurance provider.

The collaboration facilitates the launch of a newly approved liability insurance product tailored specifically to the transport and logistics industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new product, approved by Saudi Arabia's insurance regulator in January 2025, enables Saudi-based transport and logistics operators to access global-standard liability coverage through Tawuniya, with TT Club acting as the reinsurer.

This development directly aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions to transform the nation into a global logistics hub. Recognising this strategic direction and the evolving risk landscape, TT Club and Tawuniya are working together to provide this vital specialised liability coverage.

Kevin King, CEO of TT Club, commented: “As Saudi logistics operators expand internationally and adopt world-class operational standards, they are also developing their risk management strategies. Specialist liability insurance is a cornerstone of those strategies, in that it protects operations, supports reputational integrity, and helps to enable sustainable growth.”

The partnership does not involve a traditional joint venture or shareholder agreement. Instead, it acts practically as a commercial collaboration to provide market-leading coverage within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s well-regulated insurance landscape.

Sultan Alkhomashi, CEO of General Sector at Tawuniya, commented: “This partnership with TT Club strengthens our ability to serve Saudi logistics operators with world-class insurance solutions that meet the highest international standards. Together, we are helping build safer, more resilient supply chains and supporting the Kingdom’s long-term vision to be a regional and global logistics powerhouse.”

TT Club has also recently strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of Saffia Abdulla Kanoo in June 2025. Kanoo is Vice President and International Business Director at Kanoo Logistics, one of the longest-established logistics businesses in the Middle East. Based in Saudi Arabia, she has worked across air cargo, shipping, customs clearance and specialised logistics services. Kanoo brings decades of industry leadership and a strong alignment with TT Club’s mission to create a safer, more secure and sustainable future for the industry.

About TT Club

TT Club is the established market-leading independent provider of mutual insurance and related risk management services to the international transport and logistics industry. Its services are designed to support operators’ long-term success by mitigating business risks and protecting against loss. TT Club is known for its in-depth industry expertise, financial strength, and global service reach.

About Tawuniya

Tawuniya Insurance was established in 1986 and is the first nationally licensed insurance company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Tawuniya offers a comprehensive range of insurance services that operate in accordance with cooperative insurance principles accepted in Islamic law. Tawuniya was listed in Brand Finance's Top 10 Insurance Brands in the Middle East for 2021. Additionally, the company won the award for Best Health Insurance Brand in the Kingdom in 2022, granted by Global Brands magazine.

Media Enquiries

Contact: TTClub@thisisdefinition.com