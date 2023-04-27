Wolters Kluwer Health, has announced that National Medical Care Company (NMCC) based in Saudi Arabia, has selected UpToDate®, UpToDate Advanced, and Medi-Span to help clinical teams enhance patient safety by providing access to evidence-based decision support through CareWare, their electronic medical record (EMR) from Adaptive TechSoft.

NMMC was established in 2003, and the health system has two hospitals – Riyadh Care Hospital and National Care Hospital.

The integration of UpToDate’s Infobutton into the CareWare EMR using the HL7 standard to retrieve UpToDate content that relates to the diagnosis, medication, clinical pathways, and patient education.

Health Level Seven (HL7) is a set of clinical standards and messaging formats that provide a framework for the management, integration, exchange, and retrieval of electronic information across different healthcare systems used by various healthcare providers.

“HL7 is crucial to achieving interoperability in healthcare,” explained Garry Edwards, Vice President EMEA, for Clinical Effectiveness, at Wolters Kluwer Health. “The HL7 Infobutton integration of UpToDate enables UpToDate content to be accessed within the healthcare provider’s EMR. Adding UpToDate at key decision points in the clinical workflow increases UpToDate usage, which in turn has been linked to improved patient outcomes, and increased clinician satisfaction with their EMR.”

The UpToDate integration in CareWare helps clinicians save time by accessing UpToDate content within the clinicians’ daily workflow via a single key click, and it also allows quick access to see content that is specific to a particular patient through the EMR.

Engr. Ibrahim Alammar, Chief Information Officer, NMCC said, “The Wolters Kluwer team played an invaluable role in delivering strategically designed training and implementation rollout plans, based on the size of our hospitals and our own unique structure and needs. The team aligned with our vision of being at the forefront of healthcare by providing high quality care to improve the wellbeing of our community.”

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

