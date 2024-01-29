MOGADISHU, SOMALIA: Saudi Arabia and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) today launched 24 humanitarian aid projects in Somalia. The wide-range of initiatives include food security, health, education, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and will support almost 6 million people in the country through donations amounting to USD 45 million.

The launch ceremony, held in Mogadishu, was attended by His Excellency the Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre; His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha; His Excellency Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Muwallad; and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia and Supervisor General of KSrelief.

HE Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief stated that, “The Somali government continues its extensive efforts to alleviate the impact of humanitarian crises on the Somali people. KSrelief is a steadfast supporter of these efforts, having launched a comprehensive range of humanitarian initiatives to the sum of $45 million. These projects reflect the strong bonds between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Somalia”.

Partners for the projects include the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA), International Society for the Care of War Victims and Disasters, Regional Mission of OIC, Somali Ministry of Health, Zamzam Foundation, Al Wafa International Foundation, Norwegian Refugee Council, World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Social Solidarity Association and Rahmah Charity Society

Numerous educational projects are being funded including:

Support for vocational training at the Buroa Technical Institute for up to 5000 individuals,

Distribution of stationery kits for 30,000 underprivileged school children,

Regional Mission of OIC joint initiative to renovate and build capacity for 13 primary and secondary schools for more than 5,000 children and teachers.

Healthcare projects include:

WHO joint initiative aimed at increasing access to medical supplies to help reduce child deaths from pneumonia,

UNFPA joint initiative to reduce the maternal and adolescent mortality rate, as well as alleviating the suffering from obstetric fistula in women,

International Society for the Care of War Victims and Disasters joint initiative to provide kidney dialysis services,

Delivering 15 ambulance vehicles to the Somali Ministry of Health,

Regional Mission of OIC joint initiatives to rehabilitate Afgooye Hospital in the city of Afgooye and Beerdheere Health Center in Hiran Province.

Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) projects include:

Zamzam Foundation joint initiative to provide safe drinking water sources for people and livestock, rehabilitating 20 wells, and operate them using solar power,

Al Wafa International Foundation joint initiative to provide sustainable water sources through drilling and rehabilitating 15 solar-powered wells and 20 water tanks,

Norwegian Refugee Council joint initiative to drill or rehabilitate 26 wells in drought-afflicted regions.

Projects focusing on food security plus other areas of assistance include:

Distribution of 67,985 food baskets to address famine and support the most vulnerable families based on the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification

WFP joint initiative jointly funded by KSrelief and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to distribute USD2 million of food aid cards to needy families,

Several volunteer programs to alleviate the suffering of the visually impaired people by conducting screenings, diagnoses, and cataract surgeries; distributing prescription glasses to beneficiaries; and providing training to local medical teams,

UNDP joint initiative to address stigma and discrimination of disabled people in society, capacity building of relevant government agencies, providing technical and operational support, and empowering persons with disabilities and their families, especially women and girls, to enhance their access to legal and social services

Social Solidarity Association and Rahmah Charity Society joint initiative to provide shelter materials and clothing kits to displaced individuals in Somali camps sheltering displaced families.

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, the centre operates in over 95 countries on principles of fairness, objectivity, and collaboration with international organizations, focusing on providing aid to those in crisis worldwide.