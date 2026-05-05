​​​​​TabSense, the region's first Agentic AI Point of Intelligence platform, hit 1,000 locations within its first year — a pace that took comparable global platforms three or more years to achieve. With 300–400 new locations added monthly, the company is redefining what a POS system can do for Saudi Arabia's SAR 100+ billion F&B sector.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — TabSense, the Kingdom's fastest-scaling restaurant technology platform, has surpassed 2,500 live restaurant locations across Saudi Arabia — signaling a shift from market penetration to market leadership. This scale establishes a meaningful market share, a resilient customer base, and the operational stability required to accelerate future growth. More than a growth story, the announcement signals a structural shift in how Saudi Arabia's booming food and beverage sector is adopting technology: not simply to record transactions, but to actively run and grow businesses.

The Kingdom's F&B sector processed SAR 3.7 billion in a single week in March 2026, according to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). With 140,000 active restaurant locations and sector sub-categories growing at rates of up to 54% annually — the demand for smarter operational infrastructure has never been more acute.

"Reaching 2,500 locations is not the milestone — it is the starting line. We did not build a faster POS. We built the region's first Point of Intelligence: a system that reasons through data, acts autonomously, and makes restaurants more profitable every single day." said Dr. Mohammad Jaber, Co-Founder & CEO, TabSense.

TabSense reached 1,000 active restaurant locations within its first year of operation. To put that in context and according to company regulatory filings, Toast — the US restaurant technology giant that is today a publicly listed company valued at $16Bn — took approximately three years to reach a comparable milestone after its 2012 founding.



“TabSense is currently adding between 300 and 400 new restaurant locations per month, with that rate continuing to accelerate. TabSense's founding premise was that a POS system built in 2024 should not behave like one built in 2004. Rather than offering a digitised cash register — the functional model of most legacy systems — the company designed its platform as an AI-native operating system for restaurants, which it terms a Point of Intelligence (POI).” added Dr. Mohammed Jaber.

The distinction is material. While conventional POS systems record and report historical data, TabSense's architecture deploys autonomous AI agents that actively intervene in restaurant operations in real time: flagging revenue leaks and fraudulent discounts as they happen, forecasting inventory requirements before shortfalls occur, recommending upsell items dynamically at the point of order, and surfacing performance reports conversationally via WhatsApp — removing the need for operators to log into dashboards or run manual analyses.

The company's recently launched AI Fraud Detection Agent exemplifies this approach, providing 24/7 autonomous monitoring of every transaction to identify unusual cashier behaviour, shift-change revenue leaks, and repeated unauthorised exceptions — losses that are common in multi-branch restaurant groups but traditionally invisible until month-end.

Independent analysis by Tabsense, has shown that real-time AI cross-selling recommendations deployed are associated with a 7% increase in average basket size and up to a 38% improvement in EBIT for participating operators.

On a separate note, the Kingdom's regulatory environment is also acting as a structural tailwind. ZATCA's Phase II e-invoicing mandate — which requires all businesses generating above SAR 375,000 in revenues to integrate with its system by June 2026 — is accelerating migration away from legacy non-cloud POS systems. TabSense, built with ZATCA Phase II compliance embedded from day one, is positioned to benefit directly from this compliance-driven upgrade cycle across the 150,000+ SMEs in the Kingdom.

The broader MENA market extends to 700,000 to one million foodservice operators, representing a long-term addressable opportunity that TabSense intends to address through its planned regional expansion following its Saudi consolidation.

TabSense expects to more than 5,000 live locations by the end of 2026, fuelled by three concurrent growth vectors: continued upsell and multi-location rollout within its existing customer base; accelerating inbound demand from operators seeking AI-native alternatives – more than 70% of Tabsense’s users have adopted their AI agents; and targeted expansion into larger franchise groups and regional chains.

The company offers its AI agent tools at no additional cost during 2026, lowering the barrier to entry for operators considering the platform and compressing the payback period for those evaluating a switch from incumbent systems. They have raised more than $5 million in total funding so far from leading investors such as Jasoor Ventures in 2025.

About TabSense

TabSense is Saudi Arabia's first Agentic AI restaurant operating system, currently serving 2,500+ active locations across the Kingdom. Founded in 2024 by serial entrepreneurs from Mawdoo3 and PwC, the company is redefining the POS category through its Point of Intelligence (POI) architecture: an AI-native platform that deploys autonomous agents to protect revenue, optimise operations, and drive measurable growth for restaurant owners and multi-branch franchise operators. TabSense is backed by Jasoor Ventures and maintains strategic partnerships with STC and Zain.

Learn more at tabsense.ai/en.

Media Contact

Narrative One Communications

On behalf of TabSense

tabsense@n1comms.com

Note to editors: Independent market data referenced in this release is sourced from Headway Co. quantitative research (n=501, KSA), Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) weekly transaction reports, and publicly available regulatory filings. Financial metrics reflect company-reported figures. Interview requests with Dr. Mohammad Jaber are available upon request via the media contact above.