Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia has emerged as the Middle East and North Africa’s largest digital economy, with a market value exceeding SAR495 billion over the past few years. Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s IoT market specifically is estimated to grow 12-18% year-on-year to reach a market size of SAR25.8 billion, reflecting the technologically progressive approach that Saudi Arabia has taken to building the country’s future. The Kingdom also ranks first among the top three Arab countries in smart city investments and leads the Arab world in the Government AI Readiness Index as well as the 2024 Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index.

Global investments in IoT are forecast to exceed SAR4.5 trillion by 2026, and in the Middle East and North Africa, the IoT market is projected to reach SAR90 billion by the same year.

As the region’s largest IoT market, The Global Internet of Things Congress 2025 (GIoTC 2025) is poised to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 21st October 2025. The three-day event will put Riyadh in the spotlight as a regional powerhouse of emerging IoT technologies and is the largest dedicated IoT event in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

More than 200 prominent exhibitors and speakers ranging from industries like IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart cities, energy, healthcare, and other emerging technologies, are expected from all over the world to address more than 5,000 high-profile attendees such as industry leaders, c-level businesspeople and governmental stakeholders.

The Congress, organized by the Internet of Things Association (IoTA) is set to host public entities, academic institutions, private companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and media representatives from all over the world in this landmark event that will feature keynote sessions, interactive workshops, a technology exhibition, and strategic partnership announcements.

On the announcement of the Global IoT Congress 2025, Eng. Abdullah bin Salem Al Bedaiwy, Chairman of the Board at the IoT Association, said, “As a non-profit organization, the Association is committed to development and innovation, encouraging investment, enhancing local content, and increasing localization within the Internet of Things sector. Our initiative aims to launch a global IoT platform in its largest market, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We extend our sincere gratitude to all our partners who contributed to making this vision a reality, and we look forward to the support of both the public and private sectors to ensure the success of this global event on Saudi soil.”

GIoTC 2025 aims to cultivate cross-border and cross-sector knowledge exchange, drive innovation, and unlock investment opportunities, aligned with the objectives of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.