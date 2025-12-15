Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – In a strategic move to support the evolution of Riyadh’s urban landscape, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has entered into a partnership with Dedicated Housing Company (DHC) to develop a hospitality-inspired residential community adjacent to the East Network railway station and the metro in Al Malaz district. The project focuses on serviced residential units and aims to enhance city living by offering a range of contemporary accommodation options suited to today’s lifestyles.

The URBN Living developments will span two adjacent plots with a total land area of approximately 13,000 square meters, comprising more than 450 residential units and over 1,600 beds. Designed to cater to both short- and long-term stays, the project will offer a mix of fully furnished suites, studio units, and shared serviced apartments targeting professionals, business travelers, and intercity commuters. The community-centric design integrates a variety of amenities, including co-working lounges, shared kitchens, laundry facilities, fitness areas, and recreational spaces.

Located in a prime metropolitan area with direct access to key transportation networks, including rail and metro services, the development plays a strategic role in supporting Transit-Oriented Development (TOD). By integrating high-quality residential living with transportation infrastructure, the project contributes to the creation of more connected and sustainable urban communities.

The properties will be operated by URBN Living in accordance with international standards for design and operations, with completion expected within 36 months. The developments are led by Dedicated Housing Company (DHC), a joint venture between Majd Investment, Sumou Global Investment, and Strategic Housing Group (SHG), combining local expertise with global experience to deliver the project.

“These projects represent a vision for the future of residential communities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said a spokesperson for Dedicated Housing Company (DHC). “Our partnership with Saudi Arabia Railways brings together infrastructure and global expertise to introduce a new residential model that responds to the growing demand within the hospitality sector.”

Through the integration of high-quality design, shared amenities, and seamless access to transportation, the Al Malaz developments are set to serve as a model for modern, connected living, contributing to economic growth and community well-being.

About Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR)

Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) is the national entity that owns all intercity railway project assets and is responsible for their development, management, and operation. Established in 2006, SAR plays a pivotal role in strengthening the transport and logistics ecosystem and in supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

SAR delivers high-quality transportation solutions through a diversified fleet of trains, providing passenger services as well as the transport of freight, minerals, and hazardous materials, in line with the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency. The company’s network extends over more than 5,500 kilometers, connecting the northern, eastern, and central regions, with a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, and reducing environmental impact to support more connected communities and improved quality of life.

About Dedicated Housing Company (DHC)

Dedicated Housing Company (DHC) is a joint venture between Majd Investment, Sumou Global Investment (SGI), and Strategic Housing Group (SHG), established to redefine residential and community living across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. DHC combines Majd Investment’s long-term investment strategy, SGI’s real estate development expertise, and SHG’s award-winning operational capabilities in student and co-living communities, bringing together deep local knowledge and global best practices.

The company focuses on developing and managing innovative, sustainable residential communities aligned with Vision 2030, with a commitment to quality, experience, and positive social impact.

