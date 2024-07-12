The Kingdom also recorded a huge 41 percent increase in air cargo volumes between January and June, with 606,000 tons carried.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced the results at the 13th Saudi Aviation Strategy Committee meeting held in the Aseer Province, where the Kingdom’s civil aviation leaders reviewed progress on the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

Abha, Saudi Arabia: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced outstanding progress in the Kingdom’s air traffic performance between January-June 2024, with a significant growth in passenger numbers, flights, air cargo, and connectivity.

As a result of the measures being implemented through the Saudi Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom saw the number of passengers rise 17 percent to a record 62 million and flights increase 12 percent to 446,000, well above pre-pandemic levels. Low-Cost Carriers led this growth, recording 38 percent growth on international routes and 22 percent growth on domestic routes.

Air cargo also achieved historic growth during the first half of the year, rising 41 percent to 606,000 tons. In addition, Saudi Arabia’s air connectivity expanded to reach 163 destinations, a 23% increase on 2023.

GACA President H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said:

“The Kingdom’s continued growth in air traffic performance is a testament to the strategic vision reflected in the Saudi Aviation Strategy, positioning the Kingdom to lead in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is now more connected to the world than ever before, delivering record numbers of passengers, flights, air cargo and connectivity during the first half of 2024.”

“Saudi Arabia is creating unprecedented opportunities for global aviation and the private sector. The Aseer region is a shining example of aviation’s role in enabling tourism and economic growth across the Kingdom, with more than 100 companies bidding to participate in the Abha Airport Public-Private Partnership project to expand capacity from 1.5 million to 13 million passengers.”

The figures were announced at the 13th Saudi Aviation Strategy Steering Committee meeting, held in the Aseer Province near Abha. The Committee reviewed progress in the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s implementation, including the progress of the Abha Airport Public-Private Partnership and aviation performance in the region.

The Steering Committee also reviewed the sector’s achievements during the second quarter, including the 2024 Future Aviation Forum, the world’s first air taxi license granted by GACA during Hajj in Mecca, the first operational permit granted to clean buildings using drones, and the Kingdom’s unanimous election to the Presidency of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization.

The meeting also saw a new economic license granted to the Ground Service Company for Travel and Tourism Services which will commence travel agency operations in the Kingdom.