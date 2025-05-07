United Arab Emirates– Standard Chartered announced today the launch of the seventh cohort of the Futuremakers Women in Tech UAE Accelerator, in partnership with C3 – Companies Creating Change (C3) and Village Capital.

The initiative is part of Standard Chartered’s global Futuremakers programme, which aims to promote economic inclusion for disadvantaged young people. In the UAE, the accelerator focuses on supporting women-led tech startups through tailored training, catalytic funding, and access to world-class networks. C3 will deliver the programme locally, leveraging its proven expertise in entrepreneur support and ecosystem development.

Through the initiative, selected startups will have access to up to 550,000 AED (USD 150,000) in equity-free funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation. Across all participating markets, more than AED 2.2 million (USD 600,000) in catalytic grants will be distributed annually. Founders will also benefit from a bespoke curriculum, expert mentorship, and exposure to regional and global investors.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, at Standard Chartered, said: “The Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator reflects our commitment to advancing economic inclusion and empowering women entrepreneurs to thrive. Launching our seventh cohort in the UAE is a testament to our long-standing support for the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and to helping innovative, women-led businesses access the resources, networks, and funding they need to scale their impact. It also underlines our broader commitment to championing women’s empowerment and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion across the communities we serve.”

With women entrepreneurs continuing to face systemic barriers to scaling their businesses, the three-year initiative is designed to help them overcome those challenges. Through the accelerator, 400 women founders across the wider region will benefit from tailored investment-readiness support, grant funding, and mentorship opportunities that will enable their ventures to grow sustainably and create long-lasting community impact.

Kevin Holliday, Managing Director, C3, said: “We are proud to partner with Standard Chartered once again for the Futuremakers Women in Tech programme, and are excited to welcome Village Capital on board this year. At C3, we’re focused on backing purpose-driven founders with the tools and connections they need to scale. This initiative reflects the power of collaboration in creating real opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs across the UAE.”

The Standard Chartered Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator builds on the successful global track record of the Women in Tech initiative, which has supported over 4,000 women across 17 markets since inception. Applications for the 2025 cohort are now open.

