Contact Financial Holding 46th Issuance Raises Total Sarwa Securitizations’ to EGP 35.3 Bn, Backed by Diversified Portfolios and Strong Credit Ratings

Cairo: Reaffirming its ongoing strategy and ambitious vision, building on its deep-rooted expertise and long-standing leadership as Egypt’s first securitization issuer since 2005, Sarwa Securitization, the debt capital markets arm of Contact Financial Holding, has successfully closed its forty-sixth securitization bond issuance. Backed by consumer finance portfolio generated by Contact Credit, its subsidiaries, and sister companies, with a total value of EGP 1.312 billion in Q3 2025. The bond received strong credit rating by MERIS (Middle East Ratings and Investors Service) of AA+, AA, and A across the three tranches with different maturities ranging from 13 to 60 months.

The underwriting portfolio of the issue, valued at c. EGP 1.940 billion, was rated (A-), marking one of the highest credit ratings ever assigned to consumer finance portfolios guaranteeing securitization bonds in the Egyptian market. This achievement underscores the strength of Contact’s portfolios and the market’s confidence in the group’s credit standing.

Contact Financial Holding played a pivotal role as issuance manager, promoter, and underwriter. The issuance was underwritten and subscribed to by major banking and non-banking financial institutions, Commercial International Bank (CIB), Arab African International Bank, and CI Capital also acted as transaction bookrunners and underwriters, while Arab Banking Corporation (Bank ABC – Egypt) acted as a major subscriber along with several money market funds. Commercial International Bank (CIB) acted as custodian and placement agent. Legal counsel was provided by Ali El Din Weshahy (ALC) and KPMG served as the financial auditor for the securitization process.

Including this issuance, the total value of securitizations arranged through Sarwa Securitization stands at c.EGP 35.3 billion, backed by Contact’s diversified portfolios spanning auto and consumer finance. This also includes 10 separate issuances backed by real estate portfolios from some of Egypt’s leading real estate developers.

John Saad, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, commented, “The successful conclusion of our forty-sixth securitization bond issuance, backed by strong credit ratings, reflects the market’s confidence in our credit portfolios and reaffirms our leading position in Egypt’s debt capital market. He added: “The strong appetite of both banking and non-banking financial institutions to invest in these bonds demonstrates the robustness of our consumer finance portfolio and underscores our commitment to providing flexible and innovative financing solutions, along with sustainable investment opportunities that create long-term value for our investors and the wider community.”

Contact Financial Holding, through Sarwa Securitization and Sarwa Sukuk, continues to cement its position as a key player in Egypt’s DCM. Building on its longstanding track record, the group is moving forward with confidence to expand its offering with further issuances across securitization, sukuk, and other capital market instruments in close collaboration with leading banks and financial institutions. This direction reflects the group’s strategic vision of delivering innovative financial solutions that attract investment, foster long-term confidence, and create sustainable economic value, further reinforcing both its market leadership and its pivotal role in the non-banking financial sector.