Companies like home-grown investment platform Sarwa, among others were featured on the 2023 Future 100 list after an extensive evaluation process. Sarwa was selected given its innovation, product, growth, and market potential.

Mark Chahwan, CEO and Co-founder of Sarwa, commented “We are honoured to be selected as a Future 100 company. As a one-stop shop for investing, our mission is to help everyone create wealth by making their money work, in a smart way. By looking after the UAE investors, we hope we can help contribute positively to their future.”

Sarwa contributes to UAE’s future economic sectors primarily by looking after retail investors. Financial institutions tend to focus on the top 0.1%, but Sarwa ensures that the public has access to both sound financial advice and the necessary products to help them in their journey towards financial independence.



Sarwa does this by using technology to drive down costs, making it easier for people to invest smartly. Sarwa also contributes to the future through its push for financial literacy, as an enabler to the prosperity of the nation.

Future 100, is a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office. The initiative lists, celebrates, and supports emerging companies contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of the future economy's sectors in the UAE.

This future economy is built on future industries such as space, renewable energy, biotechnology, Fintech, Cyber security, Intelligent Mobility, using future technology including AI, IoT, blockchain and others.

