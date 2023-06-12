Uptown International School, Mirdifff ( June 10 & 11,2023) SARA UAE by Compass International holds its very first Space education sessions for the youth of UAE, post COVID.

The 2 daylong sessions with over 25 students from the school introduced the students to a vast range of topics ranging from the Emirati Hope mission, UAE Space program, SpaceX’s program, NASA’s Mission to Mars, Rocket propulsion systems, Living & working on International Space Station amongst other things like tasting the ‘space food’.

The Principal at Uptown International School, Rob Commons, said “I’m extremely proud to be able to work in partnership with (Compass International) to offer Uptown International School students the Space and Rocketry experience. It’s something completely different from their usual routine, and the chance to taste ‘space food’ and build a rocket has been so exciting for them. Whilst our students may not become astronauts in the future, the skills they learn from the programme, such as problem solving and working as part of a team, are transferrable to any future activity. I’m amazed at what they’ve been able to produce, and I can’t wait to see their rockets fly at the end of the programme.”

Thanking SARA UAE, Neil Mathew Webster​, Secondary Head of Inclusion at the school said “I am blown away by this event and we are so very grateful to have partnered with Compass International. Our students are fortunate to have attended the Space and Rocketry Academy (SARA). This unique and exciting event enables students to learn more about space, engineering, and the art of rocketry. To try 'real space food' was a treat and learning how astronauts navigate their daily tasks at zero gravity super interesting. Students were fascinated with how the International Space Station was built, its purpose and to hear firsthand accounts from a NASA veteran. The timing of this even fit perfectly with having an Emirati astronaut currently in orbit. Students will never forget this weekend. “

Speaking on the occasion MD of Compass International Lissy Donald, congratulated the students and the school and said, “Space education is more important now than ever before, I strongly believe that UAE has paved the way for you (students), I feel privileged to be able to shape the future of these future astronauts, engineers & space scientists. I see a bright future for all of you not only in the space sector, but whatever you choose to do in life.”

Former NASA - US Space & Rocket Center VP & the Global educational Director at Compass International, Michael Flachbart led the 2 days of sessions, he encouraged the students to keep the interest going, “consistency is the key to success, and do not be put down by failures, all great men achieved great heights because they were consistent with their efforts.”, he said.

SARAUAE is offered by Compass International. SARA organized similar sessions in association with the UAE Space Agency multiple times (pre COVID). It has to its credit one of the biggest model rocket launch events held in the UAE so far. This was the first session organized after COVID. SARA UAE also equipped to provide a real astronaut experience on its NASA’s multi axis simulators (the only ones in UAE so far).

