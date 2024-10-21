KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait — The Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST) has become the newest member of SAP University Alliances, thereby expanding its curricular to include hands-on technology training that will greatly enhance students’ career prospects after graduation.

With more than 3,000 members globally, the SAP University Alliances program provides universities with access to advanced technology solutions, training materials and support. Membership enables academia to educate the next generation to work in an experience economy and to prepare them for the SAP ecosystem. The program also creates opportunities for the students to engage and build industry partnerships at SAP events.

Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of the Gulf University for Science and Technology commented, “We are committed to producing science and technology graduates who are able to make a real difference in the world, and leaders who will drive Kuwait’s digital economy. Through our membership of SAP University Alliances, we will be able to expose our graduates to the latest thinking in AI-powered solutions and green skills. As part of our mission to prepare our students for success, we are always looking to create opportunities for them to expand their knowledge in real-world settings, and our membership enables them to participate in high-impact collaborations with like-minded students and SAP’s ecosystem partners.”

Sundus Bushahri, Managing Director of SAP Kuwait, said, “SAP is focused on supporting Kuwait’s ambitious digitalization, sustainability and skills-development agenda, while also helping companies to leverage the enormous potential of cloud computing and Business AI. The SAP University Alliances program supports all of these objectives, serving as a perfect example of how academia and the public and private sectors can work together to develop a highly skilled sustainable workforce. GUST students will benefit from practical experience and participate in co-innovation projects and industry networking opportunities. They will therefore graduate with all the necessary skills to succeed in a digital economy while also advancing the sustainability and AI agendas of their future employers.”

Recent initiatives introduced to expand SAP University Alliances’ membership benefits include educational trips to SAP Headquarters in Germany, and new learning platforms such as Business Builders. Developed by Canadian business school, HEC Montréal, in close collaboration with SAP, Business Builders enables students to compete and engage in scenarios to evaluate sustainable business practices at companies based on the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Methodology.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

# # #

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2024 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For more information, press only:

Husain Al Tamimi, SAP, husain.tamimi@sap.com

Claire McPeak, SAP, c.mcpeak@sap.com

Michelle Oribello, Wallis, sap@wallispr.com

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com