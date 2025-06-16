Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Pemo, the all-in-one spend management platform, has announced a major milestone in its journey: its 200th customer has now been onboarded to use its expense management software, following a significant surge in customer adoption across Saudi Arabia.

In less than two months after officially setting up operations in the Kingdom, Pemo has onboarded 200 businesses, which are eager to streamline their expense management, invoice processing, and smart corporate card usage through its cutting-edge platform.

The start-up’s rapid traction in Saudi follows its official market entry earlier this year, marking a new chapter in its regional expansion strategy. Since launching in the Kingdom, Pemo has witnessed exponential growth, reflecting the strong demand for fintech innovation and digital-first business tools in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“This milestone is more than just a number—it’s a signal of the appetite for smarter, faster financial solutions in Saudi Arabia,” said Ayham Gorani, Co-Founder of Pemo. “We’re incredibly proud to see businesses here embrace our solutions, and we’re committed to deepening our investment in the Kingdom to support their growth.”

Pemo’s expansion comes on the back of a series of successful funding rounds from investors, further fueling its scale-up efforts across the UAE and now Saudi Arabia. With a mission to empower finance teams across the region, Pemo continues to deliver AI-powered spend management tools that offer real-time visibility and control.

The company’s momentum is also reflected in its growing list of accolades. Pemo was recently named one of the UAE’s Top Future 100 Companies, recognised for its innovation and impact on the national economy. It also earned a coveted spot on Forbes Middle East’s FinTech 50 2025, cementing its position as one of the region’s most promising fintech players.

As Pemo continues to build on this success, its presence in Saudi Arabia is set to expand further, bringing smarter financial operations to more businesses and supporting the Kingdom’s vision for a digitally empowered private sector.

About Pemo

Pemo is an all-in-one spend management platform designed to simplify and automate financial operations for SMEs in the Middle East. The platform offers expense tracking, invoice management, and smart corporate cards to empower finance teams with better control and visibility. Learn more at www.pemo.io.