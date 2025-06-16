Muscat - Dhofar Islamic Banking, the Islamic window of BankDhofar, invites customers to apply for the Dhofar Islamic MasterCard World credit card and experience a world of exceptional privileges. Designed exclusively for priority banking customers, the Dhofar Islamic MasterCard World credit card offers customers exceptional benefits that suit their exclusive lifestyles. This underscores the bank's commitment to providing distinguished banking solutions that meet customers' aspirations, enhance their financial flexibility and enrich their lifestyles within as well as outside the Sultanate of Oman.

The Dhofar Islamic MasterCard World credit card allows customers to enjoy an enhanced spending experience as it unlocks a comprehensive suite of rewards, travel benefits and lifestyle offerings that can be availed both locally and internationally. Additionally, cardholders enjoy 1.5% value back on all international purchases and 1% value back on purchases made within Oman, earning consistent rewards with every transaction.

Another key benefit of the Dhofar Islamic Mastercard World card is the 12 complimentary accesses to over 1,200 airport lounges in more than 450 cities across over 135 countries, facilitated through the convenient Mastercard Travel Pass app. The first lounge visit is complimentary without any spend condition while subsequent visits are unlocked after a USD 1 equivalent international transaction, providing extended complimentary access for three calendar months from the date of the last qualifying transaction. The complimentary lounge access is highly popular as it allows customers to enriching their travel experience. Beyond lounge access, the card unlocks a world of travel and lifestyle benefits which include a 10% discount on any international roundtrip airfare from Cleartrip using the code MCWORLD, up to two complimentary items at Costa Coffee in Dubai's Airport via the Mastercard Travel Pass App and the 'Priceless Cities' collection offering thousands of unique experiences and offers in over 40 cities globally, spanning dining, travel, and entertainment.

Additional travel advantages comprise a 15% discount on IHG Hotels & Resorts across Europe, Maldives, India, the Middle East, and Africa. Car rental discounts are also available, with up to 35% off with Avis, up to 10% off with Budget, and a 10% discount on rental bookings at Rentalcars.com.

For peace of mind during travel, the Mastercard World offers ‘Inconvenience Insurance’ covering issues such as lost luggage or flight delays, alongside automatic insurance for medical conditions and unexpected incidents. A Travel Insurance Confirmation Letter is also provided for Schengen and other customs areas.

Digital connectivity is enhanced with free data While roaming (valid for 5 days from selected start date) and a 15% discount on subsequent Flexiroam data roaming plans. Lifestyle benefits extend to up to 20% off on one order per month on the Talabat app, exclusive access to luxury shopping at The Bicester Village Shopping Collection boutique, free premium membership and 30% off shipping with MyUS retailers, and a 10% discount on fashion purchases over $200 at FARFETCH

For more information about Dhofar Islamic’s Mastercard World Credit Card and how to enjoy its full range of features, customers are encouraged to visit www.dhofarislamic.com or their nearest Dhofar Islamic branch.