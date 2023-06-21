Global integrated energy company OQ leads the market to become SAP’s first private cloud customer in Oman

SAP and OQ also plan collaboration with MTCIT on training programs to support the specialized skill development needed for Oman’s digital economy

Muscat, Oman — Oman has reached a major milestone in its digital transformation with today’s announcement of the Sultanate’s first private cloud data center, launched by global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) in alignment with Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT).

At the same time, Oman-based global integrated energy company OQ signed an agreement with the global technology company to adopt RISE with SAP and to run its SAP solutions, including integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) across all of its business assets, on the new in-country data center, making it the first SAP Oman private cloud customer.

In the presence of H.E. Dr. Ali Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at the MTCIT, the agreement was signed by Eng. Mariam Al Shaibani, Vice President of Integrated Digital Solutions at OQ, and Waheed Murtadha Al Hamaid, Country Manager, SAP Oman.

SAP’s data center will help to empower the Omani Vision 2040 strategy by accelerating innovation and cloud adoption and enabling companies across more than 25 industries to leverage the benefits of SAP’s cloud solutions with secure in-country data storage.

H.E. Dr. Ali Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at the MTCIT, said, "The launch of a local SAP cloud service that enables companies to securely store their information within Oman’s borders is aligned with the MTCIT’s commitment to creating efficient digital systems and solutions as set out in the four-track digital transformation program we announced last year. We believe the move will inspire new public and private sector digital transformation agendas as well as innovation as Omani entities start to leverage the benefits of cloud computing, including advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning."

By moving to the cloud, OQ will be able to leverage the benefits of SAP S/4HANA ERP, which include increased efficiencies, 360-degree visibility, and greater control over all operations. The solution streamlines and automates business processes and delivers real-time analytics, enabling data-driven decision-making to respond with agility to new opportunities and changes in the market.

Maryam Al Shaibani, VP Information & Digital Solutions at OQ, said, "As OQ becomes the first partner in Oman with SAP International under this agreement will enhance confidence for the transition of Omani companies to cloud systems, which will improve the quality of data retention and accelerate the digital transformation process in the Sultanate of Oman, and develop national competencies in various fields of technology, this comes in line with achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040 in the field of digital transformation.

In addition: “Continuing to drive OQ's growth and diversification of operations has motivated OQ to have an integrated, flexible and scalable system that suits future needs and is in line with specialized best practices.

And she concluded with: “Cloud computing will enable us to take advantage of the latest advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence, as well as support our Sustainable Development Goals and maintain sufficient flexibility to continue to grow. In light of the rapid growth of the IT sector, there are countless opportunities to enrich the ways of working, innovating and collaborating, while there are many such opportunities that only come with cloud-based technologies.”

To support the country’s digital transformation, OQ and SAP are also exploring collaborating with the MTCIT to develop emerging talent by training Omani nationals through in-country, global, and virtual programs covering technology, business, and behavioral skills. This effort includes participation in SAP’s Young Professionals Program in Oman, which has already trained 140 university graduates in core and emerging technologies. In addition, job seekers and freelancers will be supported through a new SAP-designed platform that will bridge the gap between supply and demand for full-time and freelance opportunities.

Commenting on SAP’s investment in cloud and skills development in Oman, Alaa Jaber, Managing Director for SAP Fast Growth Markets, said, "Oman is a significant market for SAP as it is widely recognized for its commitment to digitalization. The new data center will enable forward-thinking businesses, such as OQ, to develop and enhance their operations with the latest SAP solutions and improve efficiencies while lowering total cost of ownership."

Jaber added that it is possible for Omani companies to accelerate their move to the private cloud to experience the many benefits of cloud computing. “With our RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP offering, companies of all sizes can migrate to the cloud, starting from wherever they are, and realize immediate benefits. Cloud-based solutions future-proof customers’ business as they enable SAP to deliver continuous innovation with the security, compliance, and scale needed. New breakthrough technologies such as Generative AI are only possible based on the scale and power of cloud technology.”

The Omani data center is ready for immediate use by businesses who wish to adopt SAP cloud solutions or existing cloud computing clients who wish to transfer their information to be hosted within Oman. The data center can support companies across all industries, including the oil and energy sector, education, higher education, health facilities, local companies, and other sensitive entities with confidential information that remains securely stored within the sultanate.

