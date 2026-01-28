One winner selected per sector nationwide, aligned with Vision 2030 objectives .

Recognition reflects Sanofi’s measurable and sustainable impact in localization and national talent development.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Sanofi has been recognized as the Nationalization Award winner for the Health Sector (2025) by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, as part of the 5th edition of the Labor Award. The award, with one winner selected annually per sector, acknowledges Sanofi’s sustained contribution to localization and national talent development in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

This recognition reflects Sanofi’s long-term commitment to advancing Saudi employment, strengthening leadership representation, and building future ready local capabilities across its operations in Saudi Arabia.

Advancing sustainable localization and talent development

The Nationalization Award evaluates organizations based on measurable impact and sustainability, with criteria covering Saudi employment rates, retention of national talent, women empowerment, adoption of flexible and remote work models, and employee experience indicators.

Sanofi’s approach to localization goes beyond compliance, focusing on creating meaningful career pathways, developing leadership capabilities, and fostering an inclusive and engaging workplace environment.

Strong alignment with Vision 2030 priorities

Sanofi’s localization strategy is closely aligned with Vision 2030 nationalization goals, contributing to the development of a skilled Saudi workforce that supports the Kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem and long-term economic growth.

The achievement was driven by strong cross functional collaboration across teams, reflecting a shared commitment to national talent development and sustainable impact.

Preeti Futnani

Greater Gulf MCO Lead & General Manager for Specialty Care, Sanofi

“This recognition reflects years of focused effort to build sustainable Saudi talent pipelines and an inclusive employee experience aligned with Vision 2030. It is a testament to the clarity, discipline, and collaboration of our teams, and reinforces our belief that nationalization is a strategic pathway to long term impact.”

The award was formally presented during the official ceremony sponsored by H.E. the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Suleiman Al Rajhi, held on the sidelines of the International Labor Market Conference.

