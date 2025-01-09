United Arab Emirates: Sandstone Media has partnered with Dhabi Hold Co to take the Family Office Summit to new heights, leveraging Dubai’s burgeoning $1 trillion family office ecosystem. This collaboration aims to raise awareness of the family office sector while amplifying the summit’s international presence.

The 2025 Family Office Summit, which transitions from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, will unite global family office leaders, wealth management experts, and innovative thinkers to exchange insights and shape the future of family office growth across the UAE and beyond.

As part of this mandate, Sandstone Media will spearhead strategic communication efforts, bolstering the summit’s brand visibility and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for high-net-worth individuals and family offices. With a proven track record in media relations and industry engagement, Sandstone will ensure the summit garners global recognition, attracting a diverse and influential audience.

Obediah Ayton, Director of Dhabi Hold Co, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sandstone to bring the Family Office Summit to a larger stage. As the UAE continues to emerge as a premier destination for wealth management, these summits aim to spark conversations that drive growth, sustainability, and meaningful collaboration. Sandstone’s exceptional communication expertise will undoubtedly elevate this event and set a new benchmark for the industry.”

Through its role, Sandstone Media aims to position the Family Office Summit as a pivotal platform for visionary leaders in the sector. By utilizing strategic branding and global communication channels, the partnership will underscore the UAE’s appeal for wealth preservation, innovative financial solutions, and its role as a central player in the evolving global family office landscape.

Jibran Munaf, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Sandstone Media, remarked:

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity to amplify the influence of the Family Office Summit and deepen understanding of the trends reshaping global wealth management. Collaborating with Dhabi Hold Co allows us to combine our communication expertise with their vision, not only to deliver a groundbreaking event but also to solidify the UAE’s reputation as a key destination for family office engagement, considering the market’s $1 trillion ecosystem.”

The 2025 Family Office Summit is set to spotlight the UAE’s unique position in the global wealth management arena, fostering dialogue and innovation that will shape the future of the industry.

About Sandstone

Sandstone is a strategic communications leader specializing in representing the world’s top-tier family office and wealth management events. Known for innovative brand positioning and driving impactful narratives, Sandstone is dedicated to elevating the UAE’s role as a global hub for family office expertise and collaboration.