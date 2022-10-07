Dubai: Sanad Village, the region’s largest rehabilitation center dedicated to understanding autism and other related disorders, was recognized among the region’s best developments at Arabian Property Awards 2022, held Thursday at Habtoor Grand Resort, Dubai.

As a recognition of the state-of-the-art development and facilities that ensures a comprehensive world-leading approach to rehabilitation, Sanad Village won the award for best ‘Public Service Development’ in Dubai.

Situated in the heart of Dubai at The Sustainable City (TSC) and spread across an area of thirty thousand square meters with a variety of amenities to build life skills within a safe space, Sanad Village is known for setting up new standards for inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination.

Receiving the award news, Faris Saeed, Chairman and CEO of SEE Holding, said: “We are incredibly proud that Sanad Village was chosen in this category as the best public service development. It is a perfect testament to the center’s commitment to empowering People of Determination and their families. At SEE Holding, we have extended our wellness and social responsibility commitment to the wider community, with companies and services contributing and leading in creating a healthy, happy, and inclusive society in Dubai and beyond.”

SEE Holding handles an expanded and diversified portfolio of subsidiaries under the three pillars of sustainability: social, environmental, and economic. Sanad Village operates as a subsidiary and primary component of ‘SEE Wellness’ one of the companies under the holding.

Judged by an independent panel of international experts, including architects, developers, and interior designers, The Arabian Property Awards is considered the largest and most respected annual awards program dedicated to the Middle East’s booming commercial property development sector.

