Abu Dhabi, UAE – Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has announced a major expansion of its engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations through a strategic collaboration with AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of Military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions.

This agreement, announced at IDEX 2025, one of the world’s premier defense and aerospace exhibitions, was signed in the presence of H.E. Nader Ahmad Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, and Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad. The signing was conducted by Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, and Baha Salama, General Manager of Aviation and Aero Engine MRO at Sanad. The collaboration will enable Sanad to utilize one of AMMROC’s advanced MRO facilities in Al Ain, spanning 4,900 square meters, which will enhance its capacity and strengthen the collaborative efforts between leading aviation companies in Abu Dhabi.

Expanding MRO Capabilities to Meet Global Growing Demand

This expansion marks the launch of Sanad’s fourth facility, increasing the company’s operational footprint and accelerating its ability to meet growing global demand for engine maintenance services. The new facility will support 50 additional inductions annually, expanding Sanad’s production capacity from 250 to 300 engines per year and generating new employment opportunities, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to workforce development in the aviation sector.

A Strategic Partnership for Growth and Innovation

Sanad’s partnership with AMMROC provides a plug-and-play solution, offering seamless access to world-class infrastructure and specialized expertise. This enables Sanad to rapidly scale up its operations, enhance service delivery, and optimize capacity at its Abu Dhabi headquarters to accommodate the increasing demand for engine MRO services.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, commented: “This collaboration with AMMROC marks a significant milestone in Sanad’s expansion strategy and underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing influence as a global aerospace hub. By leveraging AMMROC’s cutting-edge facilities and expertise, we are accelerating our growth, enhancing our service capabilities, and reinforcing our commitment to delivering best-in-class MRO solutions. This expansion strengthens both our domestic footprint and our ability to support international customers, driving innovation and excellence in the aviation sector.”

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC added: "Our partnership with Sanad highlights AMMROC’s position as a trusted aviation MRO provider and our ability to support the evolving needs of the industry. By working together, we are creating a dynamic MRO ecosystem that integrates our combined expertise, enhancing service delivery, reliability, and innovation in engine maintenance. This collaboration not only strengthens our capabilities but also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a global leader in aerospace services.”

Enhancing MRO Capabilities and Industry Efficiency

As part of the agreement, AMMROC will provide Cleaning, Non-Destructive Testing, and Inspection (CNI) services, allowing Sanad to offload at least 7,000 man-hours annually, boosting operational service delivery and streamlining maintenance workflows. The partnership also includes engine repair services, ensuring high-quality maintenance solutions that adhere to the highest industry standards.

With the addition of the Al Ain facility, Sanad is further scaling its operations, expanding its global reach, and strengthening its position as the region’s largest independent engine MRO provider. This move also contributes to Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision of establishing itself as a center of excellence in aerospace innovation and industrial growth.

A Commitment to the Future of Aviation

By combining Sanad’s industry leadership with AMMROC’s world-class infrastructure, this partnership sets a new benchmark for collaborative growth in the aviation MRO sector. Both companies remain dedicated to advancing the UAE’s aviation ecosystem, supporting the global aviation supply chain, and driving the future of MRO innovation.

About Sanad

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With over 37 years of operational experience, Sanad provides leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.

About AMMROC

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Al Ain at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE, AMMROC is a premier provider of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for military and commercial aviation. As the region’s only authorized Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Center and a Sikorsky-authorized UH-60 Black Hawk Blades MRO, AMMROC delivers unmatched capabilities, including comprehensive Black Hawk airframe and component services.

With one of the largest MRO hangar capacities in the region, including a state-of-the-art widebody paint hangar, AMMROC sets the standard for innovative, world-class aviation maintenance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.ammroc.ae