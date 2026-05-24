Dubai, UAE – Samsung Gulf Electronics have announced that Samsung Wallet is now integrated with qlub, the contactless payment platform for restaurants and hospitality venues. The integration gives Galaxy users a faster, more secure way to settle their bill at the table.

With Samsung Wallet on qlub, diners simply scan the QR code at their table, view their bill on their Galaxy device, and complete payment in a few taps. The feature also simplifies group dining, making splitting the bill entirely seamless. Each transaction is secured by tokenization and Samsung Knox, replacing card details with an encrypted digital token to keep personal information protected.

The integration removes one of the slowest moments of the dining experience, turning checkout into a near-instant action. For restaurants, it speeds up table turnover and lets staff focus on service rather than processing payment.

To start using Samsung Wallet at participating restaurants, users can download the Samsung Wallet app from the Galaxy Store or Google Play, sign in with a Samsung account, and add an eligible card.

For more information, please visit samsung.com/ae.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About Qlub

Qlub is a leading hospitality payment platform that revolutionizes the dining experience with its ultra-fast, contactless payment solutions. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the platform enables millions of restaurant guests to view menus and to view, split, tip, and pay their bills in seconds via a simple QR code scan or tap with no application download required. By integrating seamlessly with major Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, Qlub helps hospitality venues globally accelerate table turnover, eliminate checkout friction, and boost staff tips, allowing teams to focus entirely on delivering exceptional service. For more information, please visit qlub.io.