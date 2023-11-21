Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has unveiled its Black Friday 2023 promotions in the UAE, offering up to a 42% discount and up to 10x Rewards points across various product categories. The offer, available until 27th November, enables UAE customers to upgrade to the latest Samsung mobiles, Smart TVs and home appliances ahead of the holiday season.

Available on Samsung.com, Samsung’s Black Friday offering is the culmination of a revolutionary year for the company, which saw the brand widen its leadership in the global TV market for the 17th year running, extend the state-of-the-art Bespoke range to new product lines and announce new breakthroughs in the Galaxy smartphone range, including the 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra and the immensely powerful Galaxy Flip5 and Galaxy Fold5.

Black Friday is the annual shopping extravaganza that takes place worldwide and in the region in November. Samsung holds a strong presence as a consumer favourite in this annual tradition. The brand recently launched the Fan Edition (FE) Series in the Gulf, including the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE, introducing new customers to the products’ iconic and durable designs, advanced performance, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities.

For more info, please visit Samsung.com; Terms and conditions apply

