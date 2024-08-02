Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has run a series of engaging events at its innovative Galaxy Experience Space in Mall of the Emirates as the pop-up store enters its final week. Following the successful launch of the space in July, Samsung continues to offer unique, interactive experiences that showcase the power of its latest Galaxy AI-enabled devices - Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 Series, and Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "We're excited to continue engaging with our customers through these innovative events at our Galaxy Experience Space. These activities not only showcase the capabilities of our latest devices but also provide a platform for creativity, competition, and community engagement. We invite everyone to join us and experience firsthand how Galaxy AI is transforming the way we communicate, create, and play."

On August 2, the Galaxy Experience Space will transform into a stage for emerging rap artists. In collaboration with DJ Big Hass, Samsung will host the "Unfold Your Beats" rap competition where three winners will walk away with Samsung devices. The competition invites performers to showcase their lyrical prowess by using any of the words Flip, Fold, Unfold, Flex, Samsung, Galaxy, or AI to be eligible to win special prizes by Samsung.

Gaming takes center stage on August 3-4, with high stakes Call of Duty tournament in partnership with True Gamers. The competition will take place two days in a row, with pre-qualifiers taking place on August 3rd at the Dubai Mall Samsung Store. The action will then move to the Galaxy Experience Space at Mall of the Emirates on August 4th for the ultimate grand finale.

The Samsung Galaxy Experience Space, located on the Lower Ground floor, Grand Atrium area of Mall of the Emirates, is open daily from 10 AM to 12 AM until August 7. It showcases Samsung's latest devices - Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 Series, and Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra - demonstrating how it is opening the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factors.