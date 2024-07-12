Interactive pop-up space gives Galaxy fans firsthand experience of the enhanced Galaxy AI ecosystem

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the launch of an immersive pop-up space at the Mall of the Emirates, showcasing its latest Galaxy AI-powered devices following the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10th. At the new Galaxy Experience Space, Samsung is showcasing the groundbreaking Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 Series, and Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra and demonstrating how it is opening the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factors.

At the new Galaxy Experience Space, running from July 11 to August 7, visitors can experience firsthand how Galaxy AI leverages powerful, intelligent, and durable foldable technology to usher in a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity. Whether it's the Galaxy Z Fold6's expansive screen, the Galaxy Z Flip6's FlexWindow, or the iconic FlexMode, there's something for everyone to explore.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, “Samsung's long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era. Now, we are thrilled to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users worldwide. Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user, and with the enhanced power of Galaxy AI, we are delivering an extraordinary experience. We are excited to showcase these new products at our interactive pop-up space, giving consumers the chance to experience our cutting-edge technology firsthand."

Visitors to the 132㎡ pop-up will embark on a journey through various zones, experiencing how Galaxy AI enhances everyday activities. The space is designed to demonstrate new ways to communicate, create, and get things done using the latest Galaxy devices. From AI-powered productivity tools on the Galaxy Z Fold6 to creative features on the Galaxy Z Flip6, the pop-up offers a range of experiences that highlight the versatility of Samsung's foldable devices.

The pop-up will showcase the advanced AI capabilities of the new Galaxy devices through several innovative experiences. Daily Galaxy AI Workshops will offer 15-minute sessions demonstrating features like Note Assist, Live Translation, and Circle to Search. Participants will have the opportunity to earn extra chances at the Digital Roulette for special rewards.

Photography enthusiasts can participate in a workshop at Ski Dubai, focusing on the Flex Zoom and Sketch to Image features of the new devices. Additionally, by taking part in other workshops hosted at the pop-up space, participants can win exciting prizes, including the chance to win a Galaxy Z Flip6. Fashion lovers aren't left out either – at the pop-up space, fashion workshops will demonstrate how the Galaxy Z Flip6 can be used to design clothing and apparels, with top ideas winning devices and potential fashion scholarships.

Gaming takes center stage with a tournament in partnership with top e-sports brand True Gamers, at the pop-up space. Additionally, for music lovers, the pop-up will host, a rap and singing challenge that utilizes Galaxy AI features.

The pop-up will also feature culturally relevant activities such as “Floga” (Foldables Yoga) sessions. These classes will incorporate the Galaxy Watch7 to track participants' fitness metrics, demonstrating the seamless integration of Samsung's ecosystem of devices.

Visitors completing the Galaxy Voyage experience will have the chance to win a trip for two to Europe. Additionally, Galaxy Z Flip6 customers can design their own tote bag using the device's Sketch to Image feature, providing a unique, personalized memento of their experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Experience Space will be open everyday, from 10 am to 12 am at the Lower Ground floor, Grand Atrium area of the mall.

