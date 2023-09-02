Samsung unveiled a new survey highlighting the latest consumer desires regarding technology at home

Amman, Jordan: Samsung Electronics today showcased its latest Connected Home innovation at its IFA 2023 press conference in Berlin, Germany, highlighting its vision for SmartThings to enable consumers across Europe to prioritize the topics they care about, from saving energy, increasing safety, accessing entertainment and making their daily lives more efficient. The system allows SmartThings continuously adapts and customizes their homes to suit their needs, easily connecting and controlling multiple home and electronic devices from a single app.

Samsung's presence at the IFA 2023 The company is sharing new consumer research, conducted across Europe to understand the evolving needs of technology at home[1].

Benjamin Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Europe, said: "Samsung is committed to its passion for connecting our users with the people, places, entertainment and entertainment activities they like the most. We will continue to leverage the possibilities offered by the latest technology innovations to ensure that the SmartThings ecosystem grows and evolves in a way that allows people to make more important connections."

Enhance the home experience

Lets apply SmartThings for users to control their homes from anywhere, helping them enjoy seamless entertainment as well as keeping them safe , and our homes across Europe are still more important than ever as they play multiple roles every day, from offices to places of relaxation and entertainment. Seven in ten consumers (71%) agree that technology has a positive impact on their daily lives, including how they interact with their friends and family, do household chores and enjoy their hobbies¹.

Food enthusiasts can now fully associate themselves with the pleasure of cooking and dining with Samsung Food, the new all-in-one app for finding, saving and sharing recipes, meal preparation, cooking and grocery shopping. Announced during the press conference, Samsung Food is now available in 104 countries in eight languages and puts global nutritional knowledge at the fingertips of users, enabling them to make food, health and cooking decisions that are right for them. The app also connects to users' kitchens and instantly sends time and temperature. Suitable for their compatible Samsung oven, and with over 160,000 recipes offered by the app, users will always have to experience something new to cook.

By the end of the year, using AI-powered Food AI, Samsung Food will provide personalized recipes that reflect users' nutritional requirements, such as converting recipes to a plant-based version in just a few clicks. In another improvement scheduled for later this year, the app will be linked with Samsung Health Customized meal plans can be adapted to suit diet preferences and requirements, as well as support users in reaching their health goals. In 2024 , Samsung Food will use meals captured using Vision AI technology to verify nutritional information, identify ingredients, and recommend the best recipes to use.

Samsung has maintained its unwavering commitment to enhancing the entertainment sector, having been the number one TV brand for 17 years in a row[2]. The company has completed its ultra-high screen lineup with the launch of the 98-inch Neo QLED 8K and 4KQ80C, while plans to bring its full range of Micro LED screens .to Europe by the end of the year, providing stunning contrast and exquisite detail that provides viewers with an immersive viewing experience whether gameplay or movies.

In celebration of Disney's centenary, Samsung announced the launch of the The Frame – Disney100 Edition . It features Disney 100's signature silver-platinum metal edges, and a unique Mickey Mouse-inspired remote. It also comes with 100 pieces of art from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, as well as classic images of Mickey, Minnie Woody, Cinderella and many more. Users can Also display their family photos for a fantasy home environment.

It was also announced at the press conference about the global launch of the The Freestyle 2nd Gen , the versatile portable projector provides a large screen experience anywhere the user chooses from wall to ceiling. Smart Edge Blending provides horizontal and vertical screen experiences, with two Freestyle projectors connected Second-generation for a 160-inch panoramic viewing experience and a 120-inch vertical viewing experience. Moreover, with full access to Samsung Gaming Hub , Freestyle 2nd Gen users can enjoy the biggest games from Samsung's game streaming partners.

In partnership with Xbox and Bethesda Softworks, Starfield's next-gen next-generation interstellar role-playing game is now available under this feature . Samsung Gaming Hub can be played with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, without the need for a controller .

Small steps for our planet

Samsung is committed to developing products and services that help individuals save money and take steps for a better planet. These topics are high on consumers' agenda as well, with more than three-quarters (77%) saying they are looking for technology products that save energy, not only to save money, but also for the environment4. Two-thirds (67%) also believe that it is important that their next devices can connect to an app that allows them to monitor their energy consumption and push them to reduce it .

With energy prices rising across Europe, 72% of those surveyed were concerned about the cost of running appliances in their homes. To reduce this, SmartThings Energy can help users optimize the energy used across their devices to suit only their needs. For example, SmartThings Energy's AI Energy power mode lets you monitor and reduce your washing machine's energy consumption by up to 70% By using Ecobubble technology to wash using cold water instead of warm.

Samsung has also partnered with Ocean Wise, a global organization focused on ocean conservation, and Patagonia, a global leader in clothing, to find solutions to the problem of microfiber loss. The Less Microfiber™ filter is an external washing machine filter that reduces up to 98% of microplastics emissions from washing cycles. Speaking at IFACharlie Cox, Microplastics Solutions Manager at Ocean Wise, said : "Through our partnership with Samsung and Patagonia, Ocean Wise is proud to have discovered a way to stop the flow of microfibre into the ocean. Through innovations such as the microfiber filter, we can enable individuals to reduce the footprint of these materials at home, serving as a simple everyday solution that will benefit our oceans."