Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced that Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 GCC customers are now eligible for one-time free screen film protection, available at select service centers across the Gulf.

Additionally, based on the positive feedback and impact received on the Galaxy S23 battery replacement program this year, Samsung is offering UAE owners of older Galaxy the chance to replace their battery for only AED 30 with every purchase of Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 on Samsung.com. The offer is valid for Galaxy smartphones under four years old. By expanding the life of older devices, this initiative expands Samsung's sustainability framework, which emphasizes more efficient use of resources and diverting electronics away from landfills.

Kiran Tewari, Director of Customer Service, Samsung Gulf Electronics said: "We know that our customers value their Samsung devices. We are, therefore, delighted to help them protect and extend the life of their devices with a free screen protector and an easy battery replacement program. Now users can delight in the unique experiences enabled by our foldables with a better piece of mind."

The announcement comes two months after Samsung rolled out Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 across the region. The new foldables combine sleek and compact designs, countless customization options, and powerful performance. From content creation on Galaxy Z Flip5's new Flex Window to seamless multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold5, this Series of Galaxy foldables meets and exceeds the distinctive needs of today's users. Furthermore, with an optimized battery powered by the latest processor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Series transforms what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed.

-Ends-

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.