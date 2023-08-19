Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the “Back to More of What You Love” campaign, where UAE consumers get a chance to win full house makeover with the latest innovative Samsung products and weekly prizes up to 10,000 AED.

Customers will receive one raffle entry for every 999 AED spent with a maximum of 3 raffle entries for 2999 AED and above getting the chance to enter 3 times in the weekly draw and 3 times in the Mega Draw

Shafi Alam, Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “Gone are the days where back to school is only about buying school supplies, it has become a big shopping moment that bring people together post the holiday season. With the introduction of Samsung’s wide array of innovative devices this year, we are announcing the “Back to more of what you Love’’ campaign to enable consumers to furbish, upgrade and smartify their lives with big savings and even bigger rewards for the whole family."

The Mega Draw will take place on September 19, 2023, with the winner taking away the ultimate home upgrade package: with the latest Samsung innovations such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 512 GB, a Neo QLED 8K 65' TV, BESPOKE French Door Refrigerator as well as many more surprises. Every week starting from the 25th of August a weekly winner will also be announced with a Samsung surprise.

Participation is simple, Following the purchase of Samsung products worth AED 999 or more, customers can scan the QR Code to register and get a raffle draw ticket. All Samsung.com entries will be automatically entered in the weekly and mega raffle draw, with no registration required.

