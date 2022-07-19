FARNBOROUGH, UK: SAMI, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Arabia's national champion of defence industries, has officially signed a number of major agreements with a leading Singaporean technology defense and engineering group ST Engineering, at this year’s edition of the Farnborough International Airshow held in the United Kingdom.

The agreements signed today will support SAMI in producing cutting edge defense systems toward executing its development and growth strategies in various defence equipment and capabilities, as well as technical support and training. With these agreements being signed during the event, both SAMI and ST Engineering anticipate close collaboration to further fortify the Kingdom’s defence capabilities.

ST Engineering was selected by SAMI as an original equipment manufacturer partner based on its expertise and track record in both the production and supply chain of defence-related equipment. Aiming to capitalize upon the Singaporean group’s solid brand and reputation globally, the agreements represent SAMI’s continued commitment to partnerships that create a competitive advantage.

Commenting on the agreement, SAMI CEO Eng. Walid Abukhaled, said: “We are proud to undertake these new ventures with ST Engineering, who has consistently stood out as a global leader in the defence sector. With these new initiatives comes a bright opportunity to leverage supply chain capabilities and fortify our local position as the Kingdom drives towards defence sector autonomy in line with the objective of Vision 2030.”

Vincent Chong, Group President & CEO, ST Engineering, added: “We are extremely pleased to partner with SAMI in this collaboration to deliver high performance and robust defence solutions. This is in line with our international defence efforts in establishing strong local partnerships.”

SAMI’s collaboration with ST Engineering first commenced in 2019 where teams from both organizations worked in unison to develop a joint partnership. The partnership continues to focus on sustainable practices and adding value to defence capabilities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About SAMI:

Launched in May 2017, SAMI is a state-owned ‎defense industries company working under the directives outlined in the ‎Saudi Vision 2030. Aiming to be among the top 25 defense industries companies in the ‎world by 2030, SAMI is expected to play a key role in localizing 50% of the Kingdom’s ‎total government defense spending.

SAMI is combining the latest technologies and the best national talents to develop ‎defense products and services at par with international standards across five business ‎divisions – Aerospace, Defense Systems, Advanced Electronics, Land and Sea. The company is also focused on increasing exports and bringing foreign investment to ‎the Kingdom’s defense industries sector.

For more information, visit www.sami.com.sa or e-mail us at info@sami.com.sa

About ST Engineering:

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defence and public security segments. The Group harnesses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems, enabling a more secure and sustainable world. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. ST Engineering reported revenue of $7.7b in FY2021 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, MSCI Singapore, iEdge SG ESG Transparency Index and iEdge SG ESG Leaders Index.