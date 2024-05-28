Riyadh: SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (SAMI-AEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of SAMI, the Kingdom's foremost defense and digital solutions provider, signed a cooperation agreement with the National Unified Purchasing Company (NUPCO), a PIF company, on May 27, 2024.

The agreement aims to provide solutions for medication tracking, IT infrastructure, and increase local content through medical device manufacturing and maintenance. This partnership demonstrates SAMI-AEC’s unremitting efforts to build a harmonious and applicable healthcare system in Saudi Arabia, based on digital technologies.

Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Eng. Ziad Al-Musallam, CEO of SAMI-AEC, said: “We are pleased and honored to collaborate with NUPCO, as this agreement underscores the unwavering commitment of both entities to bolstering efforts aimed at enhancing the healthcare ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. At SAMI-AEC, we firmly believe in the significance of augmenting public health services through digital solutions and delivering e-health services. This involves integrating effective, fast technologies to empower the healthcare sector, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030".

Echoing similar sentiments, Fahd Al-Shibl, CEO of NUPCO, commended the agreement, highlighting its importance and its role in fortifying the healthcare infrastructure and facilitating access to the integrated technology offered by SAMI-Advanced Electronics Company.

NUPCO, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, is the largest central company providing medical purchasing, storage, and distribution services for medicines, devices, and medical supplies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It aims to upgrade the healthcare sector by improving its facilities in all public hospitals and medical centers in the Kingdom.

Established in 1988, SAMI-AEC has cemented itself as a leader in electronics, technology, engineering, and manufacturing, with its services spanning across sectors such as Defense and Aerospace, Digital, Energy, and Security. A robust workforce of over 3,320 individuals, among which 85% are proficient Saudi nationals, forms the backbone of this enterprise. Over 800 among these are engineers and certified experts, reaffirming the dedication of SAMI-AEC to excellence and innovation.

-Ends-

About SAMI-AEC

Established in 1988, SAMI-AEC has cemented itself as a leader in electronics, technology, engineering, and manufacturing, with its services spanning across sectors such as Defense and Aerospace, Digital, Energy, and Security. A robust workforce of over 3,320 individuals, among which 85% are proficient Saudi nationals, forms the backbone of this enterprise. Over 800 among these are engineers and certified experts, reaffirming the dedication of SAMI-AEC to excellence and innovation.