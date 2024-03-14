Riyadh: In a significant stride towards reinforcing its status as a beacon of technological innovation, SAMI-AEC concluded its successful participation at LEAP 2024, one of the largest global technology events. Hosted in the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from 4-7 March 2024, the event served as a platform for the company to forge pivotal agreements and showcase its technological prowess to the global tech community.

During the event, SAMI-AEC entered into a series of strategic agreements aimed at enhancing the Kingdom's technology ecosystem and fostering industrial growth. Among these, is Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco and ParagonID for the localization of battery less active RFID devices.

Furthering its commitment to innovation, SAMI-AEC also signed an MoU with Asas to develop and operate industrial cities, as well as a contract with the Hail Region Development Authority to establish and operate Cybersecurity services. Collaborations through more MoUs with RealTyme, Honeywell, Asset, Kidana, and Cyberani Solutions were also established on the sidelines of the event, enhancing SAMI-AEC’s offering across different sectors and solidifying its role as a key player in the technological transformation of Saudi Arabia.

At the heart of SAMI-AEC’s pavilion, the company’s showcase of its technological excellence was organized into five distinct zones: Smart City Solutions, AI Zone, Cybersecurity Solutions, IT Services, and SAMI-AEC Capabilities. These areas shed light on an array of innovative products and solutions, drawing significant attention and engagement from visitors that included industry experts and technology pioneers. From IoT-enabled solutions for smart cities featured in the Smart City zone to the advanced cybersecurity innovations like the Data Diode and MDR system in the Cybersecurity Solutions zone, SAMI-AEC demonstrated its capability to address both current and future technological needs. The AI Zone and IT Services zone further highlighted the company’s expertise in AI and Next-Generation Managed Services, displaying its readiness to contribute to Vision 2030.

Eng. Ziad Al-Musallam, CEO of SAMI-AEC, reflected on the company's impactful presence at LEAP 2024, saying: "Our participation at LEAP 2024 has been instrumental in showcasing our latest technological advancements and in forming strategic partnerships that align with our vision for innovation and excellence. The agreements we have signed and the interest garnered by our technological displays reaffirm our critical role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030. We are immensely proud to be at the forefront of the Kingdom's transformative journey towards becoming a global hub for technological innovation and industrial leadership."

Having participated annually since the event’s inception in 2022, SAMI-AEC's involvement in LEAP 2024 not only accentuated its leadership in the technology sector but also its commitment to fostering economic growth, creating new opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life while furthering the Kingdom’s objective to enhance localization and diversification across sectors. The event has set the stage for SAMI-AEC to explore new partnerships, expand its clientele, and further contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey.

Founded in 1988 in Riyadh, SAMI-AEC has cemented its reputation as a leader in electronics, technology, engineering, and manufacturing, serving diverse sectors including Defense and Aerospace, Digital, Energy, and Security. Boasting a workforce of over 2,800 professionals, 86% of whom are proficient Saudi nationals, SAMI-AEC is committed to localizing technological capabilities, closely aligning with Saudi’s Vision 2030.