Dubai is experiencing a rapid rise in branded residential developments, with over 140 branded projects set for delivery by 2031, marking a 160% growth in the segment over the last decade

Dubai, UAE – LEOS Developments has announced the launch of Hadley Heights 2, a new residential project in Dubai Sports City and the world’s first branded residence developed in partnership with an Olympic champion. The Olympic edition project is co-branded with three-time gold medallist Tom Dean and is designed around the principles of performance, wellness, and innovation.

The partnership marks a new chapter in branded real estate—one where athletic excellence meets aspirational urban living. Drawing on Tom Dean’s elite sporting experience, Hadley Heights 2 offers a full suite of Olympic-level amenities, including AI-powered gyms, rooftop running tracks, outdoor CrossFit zones, immersive sports simulators, wellness parks, and play areas for children.

“As Dubai continues to evolve as a global centre for innovation and wellness, we believe communities should reflect that ambition,” said Rui Liu, Chairman and Founder of LEOS Developments. “Our partnership with Tom Dean brings a new level of authenticity and inspiration to the project. Hadley Heights 2 aims to create a residential experience that supports physical wellbeing, personal growth, and meaningful connection—values that resonate with today’s residents and tomorrow’s leaders.”

Building on the early success of Hadley Heights (Phase 1) in Jumeirah Village Circle, the arrival of Hadley Heights 2 is well-timed to meet this growing demand for branded, high-quality, lifestyle-driven developments that cater to both end-users and long-term investors.

Strategically located in Dubai Sports City, the development offers direct access to major roads, including E311 and Hessa Street, as well as proximity to both international airports, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. The upcoming Yellow Metro Line is expected to enhance connectivity further. The surrounding area includes international schools, golf courses, and elite training academies, making it a sought-after location for families and investors.

Hadley Heights 2 sets a new benchmark for futuristic sports living in Dubai Sports City. Engineered for tomorrow’s champions and shaped by one, this visionary development fuses bold, aerodynamic architecture with next-generation wellness, performance, and digital innovation.

LEOS Developments is the only truly British real estate developer to achieve outstanding success in Dubai’s highly competitive mainstream property market. With deep roots in prestigious UK heritage and an impressive portfolio of landmark developments in London, LEOS has uniquely positioned itself as the fastest-ever developer to earn Master Developer status in Dubai, setting new industry benchmarks for speed, innovation, and execution.

An official AFC Bournemouth Premier League sponsor, LEOS Developments specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, offering an end-to-end suite of services, from land sourcing to asset management. With a growing portfolio of world-class communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand, and Greenwood Royal, LEOS continues to redefine global real estate standards, blending authentic British excellence with exceptional performance.

To know more about LEOS Developments, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.

