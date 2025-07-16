Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has been awarded the “Customer Experience Initiative of the Year in Qatar” title at the 2025 Insurance Asia Awards. The accolade was announced during the program’s annual awards ceremony held last week in Singapore, attended by representatives from leading insurers across the continent.

This prestigious recognition underscores QIC’s success in delivering a seamless and innovative customer journey through its QIC App, the company’s flagship platform. Designed to cover the daily digital needs of everyone in Qatar, the app has significantly simplified users’ experiences, enabling them to instantly understand their coverage needs, purchase policies in just a few clicks, and conveniently access a suite of non-insurance services related to everyday life.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “We are honored to be recognized once again by one of the most respected insurance award programs in Asia, and to see our solutions acknowledged by a panel of renowned industry experts. This achievement affirms the strength of QIC’s digital strategy, and our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer journey with cutting-edge, user-centric solutions. Our investment in digital innovation over the past few years has allowed us to consistently deliver better access to the best coverage for everyone in Qatar, and we look forward to building on this momentum and setting new benchmarks for digital excellence at local and regional levels.”

QIC App is the first and only platform of its kind in Qatar, offering integrated insurance and non-insurance features through a single interface. Whether it’s purchasing or managing policies, paying installments, or submitting and tracking claims, the app offers a comprehensive digital ecosystem for all insurance needs. QIC App also includes value-added solutions such as a car marketplace, car rentals, repair and detailing services, and other features designed to enhance convenience and peace of mind for customers across the country.

Insurance Asia Magazine is a biannual publication based in Singapore, providing in-depth insights into the Asian insurance sector through news, interviews, and expert analysis. The magazine’s Insurance Asia Awards is one of the most prestigious award programs continent-wide, recognizing insurers that have achieved outstanding milestones, introduced innovations, and set new industry benchmarks.

To learn more about QIC App or to download the application, visit qic.online