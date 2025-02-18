Cairo, Egypt – SAMENA Telecommunications Council and Influence Public Affairs (IPA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance strategic public affairs engagement, policy advocacy, and investment facilitation in Egypt. The collaboration aligns with government goals to drive regional cooperation, policy harmonization, and digital transformation across sectors and industries, with special focus on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, bringing the best international practices and success cases to Egypt.

As a regional, non-profit industry association spanning South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, SAMENA continually act as a sector-development partner to regional governments, regulators, and the industry for the joint creation of a flourishing and sustainable ICT environment, aid sustainable growth, incentivize investments, and broaden value-creation via the adoption of new collaboration-driven approaches in the areas of digital services, data regulation, industry fees & taxation, among others.

Through this strategic partnership, IPA will play a key role in supporting SAMENA’s efforts to strengthen engagement with policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders in Egypt by facilitating high-level discussions and promoting investment opportunities in the country, in-line with Egypt ICT 2030 and Egypt digital transformation strategies.

IPA, a leading consultancy specializing in government relations and strategic communications, brings extensive expertise in bridging the gap between public and private sectors. By fostering constructive dialogue and policy collaboration, IPA aims to create a regulatory environment that enhances investment opportunities, supports sustainable development, and encourages technological innovation.

According to Bocar A BA, SAMENA CEO, and Walid Ramadan, General Manager of Influence Public Affairs (IPA), the partnership aims to reinforce Egypt's position as a leading regional hub for digital and technological innovation. Together, the two institutions will promote private sector investment in digital transformation projects, as well as support the government's efforts to enable Egypt to take full advantage of global developments in the telecommunications and technology sector, in partnership with specialized international organizations and bodies.

This strategic cooperation marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on reinforcing public and private sectors collaboration, government-industry partnerships, driving policy reforms, and positioning Egypt as a leading hub for digital innovation and telecommunications growth in the region.