Dubai, UAE: With the chief patronage of the TDRA-UAE, the SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 was held today in Dubai with a renewed call for accelerating transformation across technologies, communications networks, and digital economies, with unified digital action across the South Asia–Middle East–North Africa region at large.

Organized by the SAMENA Telecommunications Council, the Summit gathered a high-profile community of global policymakers, regional regulators, technology firms, and digital ecosystem enablers from across the globe at Madinat Jumeirah, to identify and address real-world imperatives of building intelligent, inclusive, and sustainable digital economies, especially in the 5G-Advanced and AI digital environment.

Held under the theme “Intelligent & Sustainable Transformation of Digital Economies”, this year’s Summit arrived at a critical moment—when the first operational wave of agentic AI, intelligent networks, and data-driven policy is demanding new forms of collaboration, infrastructure planning, network monetization, app-ecosystem advancements, and regulatory foresight. With 2025 marking a historic inflection point in digital enablement, especially in view of UN Sustainable Development Agenda, the Summit’s agenda was designed to align on the priorities, technologies, networks, as well as business and governance models that will define the region’s next chapter in the region’s digital transformation.

Following a high-level Opening Ceremony, which included keynotes from TDRA, Huawei, ITU, DCDT (South Africa), DCO, WBBA, and ZTE, and an MoU signing ceremony between the WBBA and the SAMENA Council, the Leaders’ Summit 2025 welcomed the Guest of Honor, H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who delivered a powerful keynote message for the ICT industry.

Throughout the day, the Summit served as a strategic platform for deep exploration across critical domains. The “Space & Digital Connectivity” session discussed the growing role of Mobile Satellite Services and non-terrestrial networks in expanding regional reach and resilience, particularly in anticipation of WRC-27 as well as ongoing priority issues in space development and sustainability.

In parallel, the TDRA-chaired Multi-TRA Digital Transformation Forum brought together regional regulators as well as UAE government entities to explore digital service transformation and improved delivery of citizen-centric services by leveraging the 5G and 5G-A infrastructure.

Key stakeholder deliberation sessions also included a preparatory informal G20-centric roundtable among private and government-sector stakeholders from the G20 and non-G20 member countries. The roundtable was convened with the primary objective to facilitating an exchange of insights in view of South Africa’s presidency of the G20 summit, which will take place in November 2025.

The evolution of next-generation networks, which has mandated telecom operators to transform their business models, was in sharp focus at dedicated business-centric sessions, including the Techco Transformation session and the 5G-Advanced Leaders’ Forum, where participants examined how AI-powered, experience-centric services are redefining monetization strategies and elevating network value. Conversations moved beyond connectivity to addressing how operators must now lead in curating intelligent, adaptive digital experiences.

Further roundtable sessions on Smarter Cyberspace and Digital Enablement delved into emerging governance challenges in AI, Fiber connectivity, cybersecurity imperatives for telecom operators as well as governments and other ecosystem partners. Discussions also focused on identifying practical, strategic pathways for driving affordability, accessibility, growth, and openness, in digital innovation, with the aim to new end-user experiences, sustainable ecosystem and competition-centric considerations, and ways to make the data-driven economy sustainable as well. These topics also came into discussion at the last panel of the day, which built on the Summit’s first panel on revenue growth opportunities for telecom operators, including through “super apps”.

The 9th Global ICT Energy Efficiency Summit, hosted within the broader SAMENA Leaders’ Summit, pushed the conversation toward climate-aware digital growth. With rising energy consumption from expanding digital infrastructure, speakers called for scalable, green design principles and renewed commitments from both public and private stakeholders. Energy efficiency is now a core requirement for long-term viability, as is the safety of power solutions, including lithium batteries.

Beyond the formal sessions, the Leaders’ Summit 2025 also operated as a powerful networking and visibility arena, showcasing region-led digital breakthroughs and connecting global best practices with local execution. It was a space where digital policies met engineering realities—and where strategic dialogue evolved into tangible partnership pathways.

In his keynote remarks, Bocar A. BA, CEO of SAMENA Telecommunications Council, spoke candidly about the transition the region is navigating:

“We are in the age of intelligent connectivity and operate in a landscape where infrastructure is no longer just about coverage—it is about cognition, energy discipline, and service relevance. In this context, the SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit is not simply an event. It is a mechanism for regional coordination, for responsible innovation, and for establishing the shared direction we need. We cannot afford to be fragmented, neither in vision nor in execution.”

The Summit’s success was made possible by a coalition of trusted partners and institutions whose commitment to the SAMENA platform signals confidence in the power of regional cooperation. SAMENA Council extended special thanks to the ITU leadership for the UN agency’s ongoing collaboration and guidance, which continues to reinforce the principle of global policy alignment in an increasingly complex digital environment. DCO leadership was thanked for the message on fostering digital cooperation. SAMENA Council also extended appreciation to DCDT South Africa for leadership collaboration on creating an engagement exercise during the Leaders’ Summit 2025 to exchange cross-regional and cross-sector insights.

Acknowledgment was also given to the Summit’s industry partners: Chair Sponsor stc, Host Sponsor Huawei, Platinum Sponsor Mobily, Gold Sponsor ZTE, Industry Development Partner the World Broadband Association, and Strategic Partner 7Generation. Their engagement reflects a shared belief in the Summit’s mission and in the importance of sustained public-private coordination across the region.

As the event drew to a close, a clear recognition emerged that, to deliver on the promise of digital transformation, the region must operationalize its ambitions with shared strategies, bold governance, and inclusive innovation at every level, and that ecosystem partners should be working closely together, and Operators should recognize that the best way forward is to become technology companies or “techcos” by making use of intelligence on their networks operating in the 5G/5G-A environment.

“The future of our digital societies is not being written by technology alone,” Bocar A. BA concluded. “It will be written by how wisely we govern, how inclusively we build, and how effectively we lead. That is the spirit of the SAMENA Leaders’ Summit—and the legacy we are committed to building together, with the support of all of you. And once again SAMENA Council would like to thank our chief patron and partners in the Leaders’ Summit for their active support to building a legacy of industry collaboration.”

For more information, please contact:

Urvashi Kadam, urashi@therevelationconsultancy.com;

Leila Olan, info@therevelationconsultancy.com ;