​​​​​DUBAI: Following a bullish year, Samana Developers continues building on its growth trajectory and today unveiled its biggest and priciest project, an AED1.4 billion ($381 million) Samana Barari Twin Towers, a flagship luxury residential complex in Majan Dubai.

With a built-up area of 1.6 million square feet, the Samana Barari Twin Towers project is a blend of nature-inspired design and cutting-edge smart home technology. The twin towers have 54 floors, 1,338 apartments and is scheduled for handover in Quarter 2 of 2027. Samana Developers has reinforced its commitment of delivering on time to up the game and maintain the trust of foreign and local investors.

"We are thrilled to start our first project of the new year 2024, which we aim to position it as a year-on-year growth trend The design epitomises modern living in an eco-friendly environment. Our commitment to delivering good quality, coupled with our dedication to innovation and nature-infused design, has culminated in extraordinary achievements. Samana Barari Twin Towers project is not just about building new residences; it's about crafting an elevated lifestyle. I believe the new project will set a new benchmark for luxury resort-style living in the Dubai real estate market.” Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said.

Key features of Samana Barari Twin Tower

- Flexible Payment Plan: 1% Monthly: Samana Developers understands the need for flexibility in real estate investments. The project allows investors and buyers to enjoy the convenience of monthly payments, making it an accessible and attractive option.

- World-class Amenities: The towers boast a range of world-class amenities, ensuring a lifestyle of convenience and wellness. Samana Barari Twin Towers cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its residents. Distinct features include private pools, automation with smart home technology, a trampoline park, a Virtual-Reality golf facility, a large pool deck, a health club and gym, a jogging track, table tennis, an aquatic gym, and a basketball court, among others.

- High Return on Investment: Investing in Samana offers not just a residence in a prime location of Dubai but a promising investment opportunity with returns. Samana Developers, known for its commitment to providing a competitive 8% return on investment (ROI), creates value for investors.

- Golden Visa: Saman Developers offers tailored investment advice to those buyers who opt for the UAE 10-year residency which is called the Golden Visa. Dubai has recently made it easier by dropping the down payment of AED1 million required to apply for the golden visa. The owner can now apply for the 10-year residency without the condition of paying AED1 million upfront down payment.

- Central Location: Strategically positioned between Al Khail Road (E44) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), the project is an ideal choice for families seeking a close-knit community nestled amidst nature. With easy access to key attractions such as IMG World, Global Village, and the Miracle Garden, residents will experience the perfect blend of urban and natural living.

- Thriving Community: The Samana Barari Twin Tower project is designed to foster a sense of community, ensuring that residents enjoy not only their homes but also their vibrant lush green surroundings.

- Delivery On Time, Every Time: Samana Developers has established a reputation for timely project delivery, and Samana Barari Twin Towers is no exception. The commitment to punctuality ensures that homeowners can confidently anticipate the completion and handover of their properties on time.

