DUBAI: Samana Developers, a major player in the Dubai real estate market, has signed two joint venture agreements with Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Pakistan on the sidelines of the International Property Show Dubai. The partnership will explore and develop mixed-use residential and commercial projects across various Defence Housing Authorities (DHAs) in Pakistan, with a primary focus on DHA Islamabad and DHA City Karachi.

The first agreement with DHA Islamabad was signed between Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, and Brigadier Muqeem Ahmed Subhani, Director Joint Ventures Cell at Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Islamabad, along with the high officials from both sides. The partnership marks the commencement of a new era of luxury developments across Pakistan.

The parties will delve into the feasibility and potential of transformative projects, covering a spectrum of developments, from infrastructure to entertainment arenas, hospitality hubs, and residential complexes.

Samana signed the second agreement with Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority City Karachi (DCK). This JV is around exploring and developing mixed-use entities within DHA City Karachi.

DHA City Karachi joint venture was led by Brigadier (Retd) Syed Imran Naqvi, Executive Director of Special Projects at DHA City Karachi, and Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, focuses on evaluating a substantial 7.4-acre land bank in the Healthcare District of DHA City Karachi, to bring forth residential and commercial projects aligned with the developmental vision of DHA City Karachi.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, while expressing excitement about this significant milestone, commented: "Our entry into Pakistan's real estate market is a landmark moment. We are eager to contribute our expertise and resources to the development of high-quality projects in Pakistan, starting from Islamabad and Karachi, and setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in Pakistan."

Samana Developers envisions these partnerships as a catalyst for sustainable urban development in Pakistan. The commitment to exploring and developing mixed-use entities underscores a dedication to creating communities that seamlessly blend residential, commercial, and recreational spaces.

As these strategic collaborations progress, Samana Developers remains committed to not only meeting the current needs of Pakistani cities but also envisioning a future where innovative urban planning contributes to the overall well-being and prosperity of the communities involved.

These strategic partnerships reflect Samana Developers' dedication to fostering international collaborations and contributing to the growth and development of the real estate sector in Pakistan. As the progress of the partnership unfolds, the collaboration is expected to usher in a new era of visionary projects, setting benchmarks for quality, innovation, and sustainable development.

This strategic entry into the Pakistani real estate market positions Samana Developers as a key player poised to bring global standards to the local landscape. The exploration of mixed-use entities and the commitment to a comprehensive evaluation process underscore the company's dedication to delivering projects that resonate with the needs and aspirations of the local communities.

Samana Developers has carved its name in Dubai’s real estate market as a developer who is on time, every time and placed among the top 10 real estate companies in Dubai.