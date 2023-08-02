Samail Industrial City, which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn, has signed a contract with Flexible Rubber Factory to expand the project, involving an investment of up to RO 1 million and covering a total area of 20,000 sqm. This expansion aligns with the efforts of supporting circular economy practices, promoting recycling initiatives, and boosting local value-added services.

Sami Al Kharusi, Owner and Executive Director of Flexible Rubber Factory (Marn), pointed out that the factory is the first of its kind in the Sultanate, specialising in recycling used tires and transforming them into rubber-derived products following the process of extracting steel from the rubber powder. Notably, Marn stands as the exclusive factory in the Gulf region that extracts and exports ‘rubber dough’ to global markets for tire manufacturing.

Al Kharusi added that the factory stands out for its 100% Omani management, and notably, 30% of the production lines have been locally manufactured within the factory itself. A remarkable feat of the factory is its 100% waste recycling rate, leaving no room for additional waste. Moreover, the factory plays a significant role in generating opportunities at the local level, as the rubber dough is used in the manufacturing of a wide array of products, including shoes, waterproof materials, asphalt, and various rubber-based products.