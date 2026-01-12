Manama, Bahrain – Sama X, authorized Starlink global reseller with a unique local presence and flexible business model, is set to launch in Bahrain. Having secured its license from Bahrain's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Sama X will be delivering SpaceX’s Starlink connectivity to users across the Kingdom.

The company’s regional growth builds on its vision to simplify access to digital prosperity through its latest-generation satellite-based connectivity solutions. Serving professionals, enterprises, and public sector organizations, Sama X will enhance high-speed Internet connectivity across all corners of Bahrain, both on land and in national waters, using Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) constellation to deliver reliable primary or backup connectivity solutions.

"Bahrain stands as a beacon of technological progress and innovation within the region, and we are honored to play a role in advancing this legacy," said Amit Somani, CEO of Sama X. "Starlink's revolutionary LEO technology enables unparalleled connectivity for businesses and communities alike – regardless of location. Whether a startup in Juffair, a school in Riffa, or an oil-rig off the coast, every corner of Bahrain can now benefit from high-speed Internet access tailored to its needs."

SpaceX's Starlink system is the most advanced satellite internet constellation. Since 2020, SpaceX has launched more LEO satellites than all other providers combined, creating an infrastructure capable of fiber-like speeds without the limitations of ground-based networks. As an authorized reseller, Sama X offers an end-to-end solution that includes custom consultations, rapid installation, and 24/7 support in English and Arabic.

Aligned with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, Sama X is committed to helping the Kingdom realize its goals of sustainable development and technological leadership. By enabling smarter connectivity solutions, the company aims to facilitate the transformation of Bahrain's digital landscape, making reliable internet a cornerstone of national progress.

"We are thankful to the TRA for overseeing and implementing Bahrain's constructive policies and regulatory framework, which form an exceptional foundation for technology players like Sama X to thrive," Somani added. "We are committed to collaborating with local stakeholders to fulfil their broadband needs and deliver additional value via our differentiated multi-lingual local service and support, product flexibility and integrated network solutions."

Sama X is a company of Alghanim Industries Group, one of the largest privately held companies in the Middle East, Sama X brings to Bahrain the expertise and resources to tackle complex connectivity challenges and translate them into seamless solutions tailored for the region.

About Sama X:

Sama X is a bold new tech venture dedicated to simplifying access to digital prosperity. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Sama X offers tailored connectivity solutions for enterprises, small businesses, and the professional consumer. As an authorized Starlink reseller, Sama X delivers high-speed satellite internet with a regional focus. The company is backed by Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately owned companies in the Middle East, providing Sama X with unparalleled resources and a proven track record of transforming complex technologies into seamless solutions.