Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Salik Company P.J.S.C., the Emirate of Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, has relocated to a new eco-friendly office at Festival Tower, underscoring its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Salik's new office, in a LEED Gold certified building, features motion sensor lighting, advanced technology integrated energy efficient HVAC systems, 5-star energy-rated appliances underpinning its commitment to harness technology to achieve its sustainability objectives. The office, which has been designed using sustainable materials along with carpet-free flooring, maximizes natural light creating a more vibrant and healthier working environment. Salik also champions a plastic-free future with numerous initiatives the Company has undertaken to eliminate the need for plastic in the office premises.

In line with its mission to reduce its ecological footprint, Salik's new office features state-of-the-art, energy-efficient IT infrastructure - incorporating virtualization and cloud computing for streamlined resource usage and enhanced operational efficiency. This approach not only aligns with the company's eco-friendly agenda but also highlights its dedication to minimizing energy consumption through investments in energy-conscious computers, servers, monitors, and other essential hardware components.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, commented: “Salik is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, aligning with Dubai's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Our transition to this eco-friendly office marks an exciting milestone in our journey towards sustainability. At Salik, we firmly believe that responsible business practices are not only good for the environment but also for our employees and customers. The new office reflects our commitment to creating a better, more efficient, and environmentally conscious future for Dubai's transportation landscape.”

In Salik's sustainability efforts, monitoring and reporting are crucial. The company has integrated energy and resource monitoring tools into its corporate IT enterprise architecture to track consumption and identify areas for improvement. These tools will also generate carbon footprint and IT sustainability reports, ensuring transparency and accountability in its environmental initiatives. Salik has also made a firm commitment to maintaining a paperless environment, relying on collaboration tools to enhance efficiency and reduce paper usage.

By investing in cutting-edge technology and adopting eco-friendly practices, Salik continues to lead by example in the pursuit of a greener, more sustainable future for Dubai and the world.

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 8 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. In 2022, 539 million journeys were recorded through Salik’s toll gates, whether for residents commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or for tourists visiting Dubai’s attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate any existing and future toll gates in Dubai.

