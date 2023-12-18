Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Salik Company P.J.S.C., the Emirate of Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TAMM, the Abu Dhabi government services platform, under the umbrella of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE). The partnership agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, the Director-General of the TAMM Program, and Ibrahim Sultan Alhaddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, marking a historic milestone for the UAE’s transportation sector and demonstrating the commitment of both entities to enhance services and provide digital solutions, further driving progress and innovation in the transportation sector.

As part of the agreement, Salik’s solutions will be integrated into the Abu Dhabi Government Services Unified Platform, TAMM. Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi digital payment platform, ‘Abu Dhabi Pay,’ and its user-friendly interface will allow TAMM users to add their Salik accounts and recharge them on the platform.

Dr Al Askar, the Director-General of the TAMM Program, said: “Partnerships with entities such as Salik enable us to fulfil our mandate of transforming the way government services are delivered, making them more accessible, efficient and user centric. With TAMM, we continue to push the boundaries of what a digital government platform can offer. By delivering a visionary digital ecosystem that expedites Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation, TAMM is committed to innovation and setting the standard for the highest levels of efficiency in government service delivery.”

In addition, this MoU will enable Salik and TAMM to provide a new generation of transportation services benefiting the UAE’s citizens, residents and visitors and enhancing the ease, efficiency, and quality of services. Furthermore, The MoU reflects Salik’s commitment to diversifying its digital channels, providing the public with easier access to its services.

Ibrahim Sultan Alhaddad, CEO of Salik, said: “We are delighted to forge this partnership with the Abu Dhabi Government Services Unified Platform, TAMM. This marks a significant step forward in our joint efforts to enhance smart solutions’ quality and expedite the digitalisation of services. This collaboration paves way towards a new era for the transportation sector services ecosystem in the UAE, promising to enhance the public’s experience and broaden the appeal of digital platforms. At Salik, we remain dedicated to deepening our ties with government entities and institutions across diverse sectors, underscoring our belief in the collective efforts required to realise the ambitious goals set by national visions and strategies. This commitment is integral to fortifying the UAE’s leadership across various domains.”

This partnership agreement reinforces the mutual commitment of Salik and TAMM to share and enhance experiences, further establishing a cooperative environment that fosters innovation in transportation. Salik has positioned itself as a pioneering player in the sector by providing smarter and more efficient solutions to constantly improve the way people commute within the UAE. This new partnership combines Salik’s cutting-edge solutions with TAMM’s digital expertise.

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 8 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. In 2022, 539 million journeys were recorded through Salik’s toll gates, whether for residents commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or for tourists visiting Dubai’s attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate any existing and future toll gates in Dubai.

About the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi

With a mandate to deliver quality services to Abu Dhabi government entities, citizens and residents of the Emirate, the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) is a consolidation of various government entities and functions under one lean and agile entity.

The DGE promotes a unified approach to customer-centricity by harnessing the synergies among various functions and entities, focusing on digitisation, enhancing human capital capabilities, and ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Effectively, DGE replaced the Department of Government Support, Human Resources Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi School of Government, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, with the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) as an affiliate entity.

About TAMM

Abu Dhabi’s government services unified platform, TAMM, is a cutting-edge unified super omnichannel platform developed by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGS) in collaboration with all government entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to deliver seamless service experiences to customers by harnessing the latest technologies and digital solutions. TAMM's platform presents a comprehensive suite of government services through a single, user-friendly interface accessible from the web portal, mobile app, Service Centres and Contact Centre. TAMM empowers customers to easily access information, eliminating the need to physically visit multiple government entities. By leveraging advanced digital platforms that are secure and fully integrated, TAMM is driving the digital transformation of government services in Abu Dhabi, delivering high-quality and efficient services to all stakeholders and enabling the government of the future.

