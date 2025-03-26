AgentExchange empowers partners, developers, and the Agentblazer community to build and monetize agentic AI components, fueling the next generation of businesses in the $6 trillion digital labor market

AgentExchange includes more than 200 partners, including Google Cloud, Docusign, and Box, building trusted Agentforce solutions that businesses can use to rapidly build AI agents

Developers can discover, try, and buy hundreds of prebuilt partner actions, topics, and templates on the marketplace or surfaced directly within Salesforce’s agent building tools

Dubai, UAE - Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, has launched AgentExchange, the trusted marketplace and community for Agentforce that is built into Salesforce, opening up new opportunities for partners, developers, and Agentblazers to participate in the rapidly expanding $6 trillion digital labor market.

Building on the success of Salesforce AppExchange — the first and world’s largest enterprise cloud marketplace, which has grown to more than 13 million app installs — AgentExchange expands the capabilities and ecosystem of Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labor platform.

AgentExchange launches with more than 200 initial partners and hundreds of ready-made actions, topics, and templates that have passed rigorous security and customer reviews.

Combined, these solutions will help organizations quickly create and deploy AI agents to improve productivity, efficiency, and innovation in any profession or industry.

Partners are already building Agentforce components for AgentExchange. For example:

Google Cloud: Build Agentforce agents, grounded in Google Search via Vertex AI and with the ability to reference up-to-the-minute data, news, and current events.

Build Agentforce agents, grounded in Google Search via Vertex AI and with the ability to reference up-to-the-minute data, news, and current events. Box: Enable Agentforce agents to extract insights from unstructured data and power actions with that information, using natural language to interact with content in Box.

Enable Agentforce agents to extract insights from unstructured data and power actions with that information, using natural language to interact with content in Box. Docusign: Generate agreements, route for signatures, track status, and gain key insights‌ — ‌automating workflows and boosting efficiency.

Generate agreements, route for signatures, track status, and gain key insights‌ — ‌automating workflows and boosting efficiency. Workday: Streamline critical employee self-service workflows such as onboarding, benefits management, and career development, freeing up HR teams and significantly enhancing the employee experience.

“When we launched AppExchange in 2005, it helped our customers get even more value from our platform with prebuilt apps, workflows, and integrations. It also gave our partners an opportunity to participate in the emerging cloud economy and build thriving businesses,” said Brian Landsman, EVP & GM, Global Business Development & Partnerships at Salesforce. “With AgentExchange, we’re doing much the same — opening up Agentforce for partners, startups, and Agentblazers to participate in the digital labor market and build agentic AI on Salesforce.”

“AgentExchange empowers customers to seamlessly integrate trusted AI solutions within their workflow,” said Alice Steinglass, EVP & GM of Platform, Integration and Automation at Salesforce. “Now our developer community can directly tap the expertise of our partner ecosystem to get the right industry-specific solutions so they can build and implement AI agents, and be the pioneers turning their businesses into Agentforce companies.”

Mukesh Kumar, Regional Vice President, Middle East Alliance & Channels, Salesforce, said: “The launch of AgentExchange is an important development for the Middle East, where organizations across all sectors are demonstrating a strong commitment and desire to deploy AI-based solutions as part of their digital transformation plans. Salesforce is the platform of choice for AI because of the company’s world class solutions across sales and marketing, all running on one unified platform. AgentExchange will be a valuable resource, helping partners to accelerate the deployment of tailored agentic AI solutions in the region.”

New AgentExchange and Agentforce features include:

New partner-built components: Partners and Agentblazers can now offer four types of agentic components:

Actions: Expand the jobs agents built with Agentforce can do by adding new integrations — ranging from Apex, flows, APIs, and prompts — to tailor industry-specific components. Prompt templates: Use pre-written, reusable prompts that ensure consistent interactions and help agents gather information, assist users, and achieve specific goals. Topics: Focus and refine agent behavior by grouping actions and instructions around a single task or job. This helps to ensure agents deliver consistent results and stay within guardrails. Agent templates: Deliver comprehensive AI solutions by combining multiple topics and using the powerful actions partners have created, complete with metadata and global instructions that span across topics.



Easily discover, try, and buy AI solutions: AgentExchange simplifies the process of finding and deploying the right trusted AI solutions. Customers can explore AgentExchange solutions directly on the marketplace or within Salesforce’s Agent Builder tool to identify the right solutions for their use case, product, or industry.

Use standard and Slack actions: Partners and Agentblazers can now offer out-of-the-box Agentforce actions, including Slack, in packaged Agentforce topics and templates on the AgentExchange. These actions empower partner-delivered agents with built-in CRM and Slack capabilities, such as creating a case, canceling an order, updating a Slack canvas, searching Slack, or sending direct messages.

Access trusted, industry-specific agent solutions: AgentExchange connects businesses with Salesforce partners who have deep expertise in specific industries. Businesses can implement pre-built, customizable solutions that address unique challenges, accelerating AI adoption and maximizing its impact. Rigorous security reviews and customer feedback ensure trust in every solution listed on AgentExchange.

Collaborate and innovate with Agentblazers: AgentExchange fosters a collaborative ecosystem where businesses, partners, and individual Agentblazers can connect, share best practices, and innovate together, accelerating the adoption of agentic AI.

“AgentExchange unlocks new technology and markets for Docusign, expanding our reach and impact. We’ve worked closely with Salesforce to develop agent actions to seamlessly integrate them into our customers’ workflows. Our sales and service customers will now be able to leverage Agentforce and Docusign to automate common agreement-related tasks without the complexity of developing their own proprietary agentic technology,” said Larry Jin, VP Product Management, Docusign.

AgentExchange solutions

Partners who have AgentExchange listings or are actively developing Agentforce components include:

Sales & service

Appiphony: Offers document generation fully integrated with Agentforce.

Offers document generation fully integrated with Agentforce. Bucher + Suter: Enables seamless escalation from agent to human within Agentforce, preserving context for smooth transitions.

Enables seamless escalation from agent to human within Agentforce, preserving context for smooth transitions. Docusign: Generates documents, routes for signature, and tracks doc and signature status.

Generates documents, routes for signature, and tracks doc and signature status. Highspot : Provides Agentforce users with curated sales content and AI-powered analytics to increase buyer engagement and close more deals.

: Provides Agentforce users with curated sales content and AI-powered analytics to increase buyer engagement and close more deals. Neuron 7: Directs enterprise service teams through optimal resolution paths for swift, accurate problem-solving.

Directs enterprise service teams through optimal resolution paths for swift, accurate problem-solving. SalesWings: Integrates customer intent data to enhance prospect engagement and sales performance.

Integrates customer intent data to enhance prospect engagement and sales performance. Seismic: Delivers AI-powered personalized content at scale from Salesforce, ensuring the right content for every opportunity stage and accelerating sales.

Finance, operations, and talent

Asymbl: Offers AI-powered recruiting solutions to streamline talent workflows.

Offers AI-powered recruiting solutions to streamline talent workflows. Bullhorn: Recruitment Cloud Agents leverage over 90 actions to accelerate the entire recruiting lifecycle, improving key processes such as candidate matching, talent engagement, and hiring recommendations.

Recruitment Cloud Agents leverage over 90 actions to accelerate the entire recruiting lifecycle, improving key processes such as candidate matching, talent engagement, and hiring recommendations. Certinia: Enables managers to monitor a client’s health score, diagnose potential issues, and recommend remedies to customer issues.

Enables managers to monitor a client’s health score, diagnose potential issues, and recommend remedies to customer issues. FinDoc: Integrates payment and CRM data, empowering payment agents.

Integrates payment and CRM data, empowering payment agents. InvestorFlow : Simplifies prospect targeting and opportunity aggregation for financial deals.

: Simplifies prospect targeting and opportunity aggregation for financial deals. OpenText: Automates document management, reducing storage costs and errors, for better efficiency and management.

Productivity and collaboration

Box: Enables Agentforce agents to extract insights from unstructured data and power actions with that information, using natural language to interact with content in Box.

Enables Agentforce agents to extract insights from unstructured data and power actions with that information, using natural language to interact with content in Box. CloudCrossing: Generates documents and launches digital signatures via agent actions.

Generates documents and launches digital signatures via agent actions. Copado: Streamlines entire Salesforce DevOps process with intelligent automation for user story creation, release management, and deployment troubleshooting.

Streamlines entire Salesforce DevOps process with intelligent automation for user story creation, release management, and deployment troubleshooting. Formstack: Empowers agents to deliver ‘formless’ data collection, elevating customer interactions.

Empowers agents to deliver ‘formless’ data collection, elevating customer interactions. GoMeddo: Provides AI-driven scheduling and booking within Salesforce, optimizing appointment management.

Provides AI-driven scheduling and booking within Salesforce, optimizing appointment management. Hubbl: Empowers agents with Hubbl Process Analytics and suggests best practices.

Empowers agents with Hubbl Process Analytics and suggests best practices. MemberVerse: Streamlines operations with advanced workflow actions.

Streamlines operations with advanced workflow actions. Moody’s: Creates research reports based on accounts and opportunities.

Creates research reports based on accounts and opportunities. Practivo: Enables natural language scheduling for appointments and resources, simplifying scheduling processes.

Enables natural language scheduling for appointments and resources, simplifying scheduling processes. SharinPix: Enables agents to search, view, and manage photos using content and metadata.

Enables agents to search, view, and manage photos using content and metadata. TaskRay: Streamlines project management and task workflows with an AI assistant, improving team productivity and organization.

Streamlines project management and task workflows with an AI assistant, improving team productivity and organization. Zenkraft: Empowers agents to provide seamless shipping, tracking, and returns support, leading to fewer customer inquiries and a more positive experience.

Industry-specific solutions

Healthcare & Life Sciences ComplianceQuest: Automates audit observations for regulatory compliance, ensuring adherence to industry standards. DemandFarm: Automates account plan creation, provides sales recommendations, and streamlines account research.

Manufacturing Arpedio: Offers account insights, opportunity tracking, and sales suggestions for improved sales performance in manufacturing. Propel: Streamlines workflows by summarizing records, automating training, and enabling bulk item creation.

Retail & Hospitality Thynk: Automates proposal generation by centralizing key data points, like guest room availability and meeting space. Vicasso: Enables surveys within Salesforce Messaging for real-time customer feedback and engagement.

Education iSchoolConnect: Leverage AI actions to automate student enrollment.



Visit AgentExchange and explore the Agentforce partner solutions available today on AgentExchange.Salesforce.com.

Availability

AgentExchange is available today at AgentExchange.Salesforce.com.

Packaging and Listing of Prompt Templates and Topics is available today.

Packaging and Listing of Agent Templates will be available in April 2025.

Learn more: