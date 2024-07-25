Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Salam, a leading Saudi telecom provider, has awarded Oracle a managed services agreement to support its ongoing digital transformation. The collaboration will help Salam expedite operational excellence and enhance the experience it provides customers. These efforts will also further Salam’s contributions to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 mission, which includes making Saudi Arabia a more connected and digitized nation.

Oracle Communications Consulting will provide critical support and guidance for managed IT operations, performance management, and service quality improvement. Using an Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-focused approach, Oracle will help Salam increase operational efficiencies, proactively identify and address potential issues, and enable seamless service delivery to its end customers.

“Oracle’s technologies and managed services are accelerating our time to market for 5G,” said Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam. “As a Saudi-born company, Salam is at a digital transformation milestone in its journey. Our focus is on contributing to the advancement of KSA's ICT sector by enhancing our managed services among many other strategic initiatives. This will enable us to better serve the unique demands of our broad and growing customer base and be future-proof starting today.”

A stacked advantage

Salam recently implemented components of Oracle Cloud Scale Monetization and Oracle Unified Operations, plus Oracle Sales CRM, to replace its legacy systems with a modular pre-integrated stack. This integration helps avoid the costly and time-consuming process of complex integrations with a high level of customization. With Oracle, Salam can launch, orchestrate, and monetize new offerings as the market demands. Future phases will take advantage of other Oracle Communications solutions to fast-track new digital services, such as 5G-enabled streaming, AR/VR gaming, and IoT-connected devices.

“Our close collaboration with Salam will help to diversify the company’s revenue streams and strengthen its reputation as an innovator in the Middle East,” said Ajay Goyal, group vice president, Oracle Communications. “In the fast-changing telco landscape, a cohesive managed services approach to systems, processes, and integrations is critical to the delivery of profitable services and, ultimately, a superior customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting Salam’s business transformation goals by providing exemplary operational service, and product and network expertise.”



About Salam

Salam (formally ITC) is a leading Saudi-based telecom provider offering next-generation ICT solutions for broadband, connectivity, cloud computing, managed services, security services, satellite services, and internet services for government, businesses, wholesale, and consumer sectors. The company focused on helping businesses be smarter, more digital, more integrated, and more secure.

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

