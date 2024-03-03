Talks discussed the critical role of reskilling and upskilling for the future workforce, and the transformative impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) on the telecom sector in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Salam, the fastest-growing and most innovative Saudi telecommunications brand, honored at the 2023 Global Brands Awards, proudly announces its strategic participation in LEAP 2024, the world's foremost tech event. As a strategic sponsor, Salam will feature at stand No. H1.K80 in the main hall, demonstrating its leadership in spearheading digital transformation within the Kingdom.

This landmark event, dubbed the "Digital Davos," is scheduled to take place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from March 4-7, 2024. It promises to be a global tech spectacle, hosting over 450 startups, more than 1,000 speakers, and over 170,000 exhibitors from around the world.

Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam, is set to deliver a compelling keynote in the "Fast Forward" session at #LEAP24 on March 6th at 14:20 KSA. Al-Anqari will share invaluable insights into Salam's strategic initiatives towards digital transformation, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation, growth, and aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. His address will underscore Salam's dedication to enhancing customer service and setting new benchmarks for excellence.

Samar Al Salem, Senior Vice President of Human Capital & Support Services at Salam, will participate in a panel discussion titled "Reskilling and Upskilling the Workforce for Future Jobs" on March 4th at 12:30 PM. The session will focus on Future-Proofing Careers, Organizational Resilience, and fostering a Lifelong Learning Culture, pivotal for preparing the workforce for future challenges and opportunities in the evolving job market.

Sulaiman Alfaifi, Vice President of Applications (Acting Chief Digital Officer) at Salam, will engage in a thought-provoking fireside chat on March 5th, exploring the profound impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) on the telecom sector and its wider implications. Alfaifi's discussion will highlight the revolutionary potential of GenAI in driving innovation and shaping the future of telecommunications.

Company's booth will provide an immersive experience into a future where technology is designed around human needs and business objectives, showcasing Salam's blueprint for a digitally empowered Kingdom through the lenses of connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud management, and emerging technologies.

Salam looks forward to welcoming visitors, partners, and technology enthusiasts from around the world to their booth at LEAP 2024, where the future of digital transformation will be unveiled.

About Salam

Salam is a leading telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia, renowned for its innovative solutions and key contributions to the Kingdom's digital transformation. Recognized as the most innovative Saudi telco brand in 2023, Salam is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud, and emerging technology services to seamlessly connect people, businesses, and entities today and into the future.